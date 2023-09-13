The Laurel County Sheriff's Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting injuries in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel.
These traffic safety checkpoints will be held through September 30 at midnight. The sheriff's office will conduct these traffic safety checkpoints coordinated by Capt. Chris Edwards.
The locations we will concentrate on will include: Ky 30 , Ky 770 , Ky 192 , Ky 80 , US 25, Hal Rogers Parkway and Ky 80 , I-75 at the entry/exit ramps, Ky 909 , Ky 490, U.S. 25 E, Ky 229 , Ky 1956, and Ky 363.
Many other locations have been identified and will be utilized in future traffic safety checkpoints in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for our families to travel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.