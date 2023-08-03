The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints in Laurel County throughout the month of August. These traffic safety checkpoints will be conducted at various locations throughout Laurel County that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting injuries in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer for families to travel. These traffic safety checkpoints will be held through August 31 at midnight. The sheriff’s office will conduct these traffic safety checkpoints coordinated by Captain Chris Edwards.
The locations deputies will concentrate on include:
• KY 30
• KY 770
• KY 192
• KY 80
• US 25
• Hal Rogers Parkway and KY 80
• I-75 at the entry/exit ramps
• KY 909
• KY 490
• US 25 E
• KY 229
• KY 1956
Many other locations have been identified and will be utilized in future traffic safety checkpoints in an attempt to make Laurel County roads safer to travel.
