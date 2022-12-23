Sentinel logo

Helping children in need was a goal of the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office through a program termed “Operation Polar Express.”

The toy drive garnered toys for deserving children and will end on Thursday, Dec. 22. A collection box has been set up in front office of the Sheriff’s Office with donations being accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 but the toys will be distributed to needy children in the community on that day.

