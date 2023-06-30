Her life has been about community service.
In fact, Sister Marge Manning has spent over two-thirds of her life serving others.
But as she winds down the final days of her 20-year stint at St. William Catholic Church, she doesn’t plan to slow down in her retirement.
“I want to do more volunteer work,” she said. “When I’m retired, I’ll have more time to do that.”
Her time, however, has always centered around serving others. Extending well past the confines of her church, Sister Marge is an active member of the community in various aspects. She is seen at numerous churches — whether of her own faith or not. She has teamed with local businesses to sponsor the annual Thanksgiving Food Basket drive that assists needy families in the area and supplies a traditional Thanksgiving dinner — and some extras — to those less fortunate.
She works with the local church affiliations to sponsor special events and spread the love of Christ to others — whether it be through giving food or advice or moral support.
Her humbleness and generosity is what made Manning a staple in the community — and while many came to congratulate her on her retirement, she refused to use the occasion as a “goodbye.”
“I’m staying around here for a while,” she said. “I’m sure I will find many things to do.”
Mary Lou Lawson, who has worked with Manning on numerous projects and special events, praised her for her dedication to the London community.
“She has been such a blessing to so many people,” Lawson said. “We’ve worked together on Bible Studies and community dinners and she’s always been supportive of everything.”
Lawson laughingly added, “If she’s looking for something to do after her retirement, I can sure keep her busy!”
