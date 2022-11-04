Their “Bad Guys” marching band show took the South Laurel ensemble to Richmond on Saturday, with SLHS placing 6th in the Class AAAA division of the Kentucky Music Educators Association’s state marching band contest.
SLHS has held the title in that division for two consecutive years, falling this year to Bourbon County High School which took first place in that division.
Semi-finals and finals were held on Saturday, with band supporters gathering for a send-off for the Marching Cardinal Band on Saturday morning.
South Laurel was one of the six bands in the 4-A division to advance to finals on Saturday evening. They competed against Christian County, Anderson County, Harrison County, Bourbon County and Tates Creek high school bands. Falling in second place was Anderson County, followed by Christian County, Tates Creek and Harrison County. South Laurel scored 82.5.
Corbin High School placed fourth in the 2-A division with a score of 81.5. The Redhound band competed against Glasgow High School, Powell County, Trigg County, Hancock County and Russellville high schools.
No other local schools advanced to state finals.
Each year, high school marching bands practice through summer vacation to learn the music and movement that marks the shows. Competition season — in which music educators judge the visual impact, musical performance, movement and flow of band members, and presentation — begins in early September and continues with weekly competitions through October.
Regional competitions are held, with the highest scoring bands moving on to semi-finals and the six bands in each division with the top scores moving on to compete in finals. Finalists then perform and are ranked according to musical performance, visual performance and general effect.
