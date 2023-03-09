The peppy and classic blend of music will be highlighted this month, offset with a full course dinner — and coupled with some surprises.
The South Laurel High School Jazz Band is hosting a dinner performance on Friday, March 17 at the London Community Center at 6 p.m.
The dinner is catered and will be served while the Jazz Band members perform selections from classics to modern jazz.
Guest performances are also part of the evening’s activities. SLHS graduate and American Idol contestant Brooks Kidd will make an appearance as well as Dueling Directors.
Tickets are sold in advance only — $30 per person, and can be purchased from any band student or band parents — Angelique Hatmaker, 606-682-2464; Jennifer Carroll, 606-524-6023; Jennifer Haws, 606-515-9659 or Kristie Gregory, 606-224-2094.
Proceeds from the fundraising event will be used to compliment the SLHS band program.
The SLHS Band has brought statewide recognition for its musical excellence — taking the State Marching Band Championship for two consecutive years and placing 4th in the 2022 competition. Their Jazz Band performances also rank high in competitions each spring.
The SLHS Band program is under the direction of Mr. Sheldon House.
