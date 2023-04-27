London, KY (40741)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.