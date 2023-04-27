As a pre-prom precaution, students at South Laurel High School got a reality check about how celebrations can go terribly wrong.
Through the combined efforts of Laurel County ASAP (Agency for Substance Abuse Policy), London City Police, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London City Police and London-Laurel County Rescue Squad, students saw how drinking and driving can wind up with lifelong consequences.
The mock disaster was a harsh warning of how an evening of planned fun can go awry when an intoxicated driver crashes into a tree, injuring passengers and eventually sending the driver to prison for the death of one. The program concluded with the driver’s trial in a courtroom setting with Laurel District Judge Wendell “Skip” Hammons, retired public defender Roger Gibbs and Laurel County Attorney J.L. Albright volunteering their time to participate in the event.
Christy Shrader with Laurel County ASAP said this is the first time since the pandemic that the mock disaster has been able to return to schools — due in part to limited public access to schools.
“It’s been three years since we’ve been able to have one of these mock disasters but I think it’s always important to show students what can happen when you drink and drive,” she said.
Christy Shrader with ASAP said the mock disaster was held the week of South Laurel’s Prom to emphasize how bad choices can have a lasting effect.
“After the accident and arrest, we had a trial and Lt. Channelle Reams addressed the students,” Shrader continued.
Shrader said students participating were Emily Cox, who was the ‘driver,’ with Kyle Durham and Aiden Smith as passengers. Smith was the deceased victim in the program. Student Harper McKnight served as a witness in the trial in the role of Assistant Principal testifying on Cox’s school record.
“This year we focused on the use of opiates, alcohol and vaping as the intoxicants. Sadly, vaping, especially THC, is the most popular trend among high school students now,” Shrader continued.
Other agencies and individuals participating in the event were Marcus Stigall, SRO; Justin Hopkins from London City Police, London Fire Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, London Laurel County Rescue Squad, Laurel Service Center who brought a wrecked vehicle and tree for the mock wreck scene, and Molly Barnett, Media Specialist for the Laurel County School System. Shrader added that PHI medical helicopter was scheduled to participate but had a real-life situation requiring their assistance.
“We had a parent call to thank us for doing this and reported that there were no incidents,” Shrader added. “That always makes us feel good — especially knowing that none of the students were involved in an accident after Prom. That’s the message we want to deliver.”
A video of the program can be viewed on the London City Police’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.