The “Sounds of Music” echoed throughout the North Laurel High School community on Saturday, September 17, and the south end of town will do the same this Saturday as the high school marching band competition is in full force.
The sounds of cheers from the Jaguar stands echoed as South Laurel took the Grand Champion award during North Laurel’s contest two weeks ago.
“Rumble at the Jungle” hosted Somerset, Rockcastle County, Corbin, Knox Central, Wayne County, South Laurel and Southwestern Pulaski high school marching bands to put their best foot forward and display this year’s shows.
Somerset opened the contest at 2 p.m., and being the only 1-A band participating, took Best Percussion, Best Color Guard and 1st place in that division.
Rockcastle County, Corbin and Knox Central vied for top honors in the 2-A bands, with Corbin taking the 1st place award as well as Best Color Guard and Best Percussion. Corbin also received the Jack Walker Director’s Award, placing 3rd in the Overall awards. Knox Central placed 3rd in the 2-A division, with Rockcastle County taking the 2nd place spot.
In the 3-A Division, Wayne County was the sole competitor, winning Best Color Guard, Best Percussion and 1st place.
The 4-A class pitted Southwestern Pulaski and South Laurel against each other for a showdown of the larger bands in the competition. Southwestern took Best Color Guard and 2nd place awards, while South Laurel won Best Percussion and 1st place in their division.
In the overall awards, which compiles the scores of the bands, regardless of class, into an Overall category. Southwestern took the Best Color Guard and Reserve Grand Champion (2nd place), while South Laurel won Best Percussion, Best Music, Best Visual Effect. The smaller bands were not omitted from the Overall awards, with Knox Central receiving the Esprit Award and Corbin taking the Jack Walker Director’s Award (3rd place).
North did not compete, as they were the hosts of the competition, but they did perform an exhibition show while the judges compiled their scores. South, as Grand Champion, performed an encore after winning the contest — a policy traditional during band competitions.
South Laurel has won two Grand Champion awards this season — the first at Boyle County and the second at North Laurel. This year’s show is entitled “Bad Guys” and involves props depicting graffiti covered buildings, a wall and other graphics to enhance the show. They will host their Cardinal Classic at Gilliam Field on the school’s campus on Saturday, October 1.
The Marching Jaguar Band has also received accolades for their “Prism” show this year. North took the Grand Champion award at their first competition on September 10 at Somerset High School, receiving an escort through London upon their return home. Their show involves mirrored backdrops, a multi-colored stand and solo performances by band members.
The two cross-town rivals competed against one another this past weekend in Pulaski County, with South taking the 2nd place award and North placing 3rd. The Grand Champion was awarded to Estill County in that competition.
