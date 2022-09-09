A London resident is among the latest appointees that Governor Andy Beshear has named to Kentucky boards and commissions.
Heather Smith has been named to the Advisory Council for Medical Assistance. She is the director of IT and billing at Renaissance Medical. She replaces Teresa Aldridge, whose term has expired, and shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 24, 2026.
The Advisory Council for Medical Assistance (MAC) advises the Department for Medicaid Services regarding Medicaid health and medical care.
The MAC consists of 22 members appointed by the governor representing the KY Medical Association, KY Dental Association, KY Hospital Association, KY Medical Equipment Suppliers Association, KY Pharmacist Association, KY Association of Health Care Facilities, KY Nurses’ Association, State Board of Podiatry, KY Home Health Association, KY Optometric Association, KY Primary Care Association, KY Association of Hospice and Palliative Care, KY Association of Nonprofit Homes and Services for the Aging, Inc., health care advocates and Medicaid recipients, the elderly and consumers including low-income persons, children and youth, women, minorities, disabled persons and persons reentering society following incarceration.
Each member serves a four-year term.
