For 37 years, Tim E. Smith has been one of the friendly faces known to help you buy or sell your home.
Smith, a native of London, began his professional career with London National Bank & Trust but moved into the realtor business — a business that has brought him success with his many clients over the years.
Recently his efforts and dedication were rewarded by his peers, winning the Agent of the Year by the RateMyAgent by the Bluegrass Realtors. Smith took the award for both London and Laurel County.
This is the second consecutive year that Smith has received this award.
Smith acknowledged the honor in a Facebook post:
“I am very excited to have received for the second consecutive year the Agent of the Year Award for both London and Laurel County from RateMyAgent, the client review platform provided by my local board of Realtors, Bluegrass Realtors!” he said. “This recognition is based on having the most positive Realtor reviews for the area. Thanks once again to my fantastic clientele for their valuable feedback!”
Smith is one of the professional but personable staff of Sallie Davidson Realtors.
