Camryn, Emma and Cynthia Deaton brought snacks to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office to show appreciation to the deputies on Monday.
Sheriff John Root said he appreciates the support to his office during these challenging times.
Minerva Bowles, 78, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was the wife of the late Raliegh Bowles Sr. Funeral 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial at Moore Cemetery. Visitation was from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.
John Henry Robinson, 76, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was the father of Rhonda Robinson. Funeral 2 p.m. Thursday. Burial at Dunn Cemetery. Visitation 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.