Somerset Community College (SCC) is proud to announce the names of those students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. The fall semester concluded in December and a total of 766 students were named to the list.
To be a member of the Dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.50 – 3.99 GPA point average and be a full-time student at Somerset Community College. A full-time student must take 12 credit hours during a semester, excluding developmental classes (other stipulations may apply).
Congratulations to these students for academic excellence. Dean’s list honorees include the following Laurel County students:
• Alexandra Abbott, Jeremiah Adkins, Kadence Allen, Sara Allen, Shawn Anders, Michael Angel,
• Rebekah Back, Jacob Belt, Royce Bendschneider, Ashley Blankenship, Brianna Boone, Dawn Boswell, Christopher Bowling, Sara Bowling, Summer Bowling, Abbi Brock, Kimberly Brown, Ezekiel Bruner, Brooklyn Bryant, Loren Burgess, Kaitlyn Burkhart, Stephanie Burkhart, William Burns,
• Caleb Campbell, Lauren Canada, Eric Carrier, Kaylee Cawood, Christopher Claypoole, Brenda Collins, Michael Cook, Emily Cox, Johnny Croughen, Jami Cupp,
• Brooklyn Davis, Jonathan Day, Emma Dickerson, James Doan, Amy Dunn, Ethan Durham, Taylor Durham,
• Alice Ehlers, Isaiah Elmore, Austin Embry, Billy Epperson, Jami Evans,
• Courtney Fields, Sherri French,
• Tiffani Gabbard, Graci Gilbert, Jacob Gilbert, Connor Grant, Ashley Gray,
• Kendra Hacker, Autumn Hackler, Kirsten Hale, Whitney Hale, Bengail Hammons, Rachel Hammons, Kelsey Hansen, Whitney Harris, Bonnie Hatfield, Walton Hellard, Clayton Hodge, Jonathan Hodge, Angela Holland, Allyson Holman, Tyler Horton, Hannah Hubbard, Harley Hubbard, Katisha Hughes,
• Teresa Jackson, Reanna Johns,
• Chase Keen, Barron Killion,
• William Larkey, Shawnda Lawson, Colton Lewis, Caleb Long, Janna Lovins,
• Heather Manning, Amberly Maxey, Emily Merritt, Charisma Messer, Reagan Messer, Jennifer Mills, Judeah Mobley, Jarrod Moody, Andrew Mounce, Haley Muncy, Michelle Mwasumbi,
• Kaylee Napier, Melanie Nelson,
• Lesley Osborne,
• Madison Patterson, Victoria Patterson, Heather Peck, Lacey Perkins, James Powell, Chadwick Purvis, Derik Purvis,
• Rachel Rains, Angela Roberts, Olivia Robinson, Courtney Runion, Hailey Runyans, Noah Rush, Sarah Rush,
• Jonathan Sasser, Garon Searcey, Melicia Sears, Dylan Sergent, Raleigh Shepherd, John Sizemore, Jennifer Smith, Josh Smith, Savannah Stapleton, Morgan Stutler,
• Jack Vance, Makinley Vaughn, Steven Vaughn,
• Christopher Walters, Alexandria Weiss, Jessica Whitaker, Ashlyn Whitehead, Amy Williams, Hannah Williams, Bradley Wilson and Kenny Wolfe.
