Billy Austin Epperson was recently named the Fall 2021 recipient of the Wesley T. Morris Memorial Scholarship to attend Somerset Community College (SCC). Billy commented, “I am thankful for the financial support the scholarship will provide, and I am honored as a fellow South Laurel High School alum to honor the memory of Wesley.” He graduated from South Laurel High School in May of 2021 and plans to pursue an Associate of Nursing Degree. Billy explained why he chose SCC by stating, “I chose Somerset Community College for its academic excellence in the Nursing Program.” Billy is the son of Charles and Carolee Brock Epperson of London.
The Wesley T. Morris Memorial Scholarship was established by Brenda Morgan and Penny Morris of REMAX Property Professionals. On July 2, 1979, Wesley was born and was the oldest child of Carl and Penny and big brother to Jaclyn. He never had the chance to attend college. Wesley was a graduating senior at South Laurel High School when he died in a motorcycle accident on May 24, 1997. The $1000.00 per semester scholarship will be awarded each year to a North, or South Laurel high school graduating senior and is selected by the SCC Scholarship Committee.
To view other scholarships available at SCC, visit somerset.kctcs.edu/scholarships. To learn more about giving to Somerset Community College, contact Cindy Clouse, vice president of advancement at cindy.clouse@kctcs.edu, or call 606-451-6618.
