SOMERSET — Somerset Community College (SCC) is one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a new survey by the Great Colleges to Work For program.
The results, released September 13, 2021, in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education, are based on a survey of 196 colleges and universities. In all, 70 of the 196 institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with Somerset Community College, included among the medium universities with 3,000 to 9,999 students.
Somerset Community College won honors in 4 categories this year:
- Faculty & Staff Well-being
- Faculty Experience
- Shared Governance
- Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging
“SCC is a special place based on the synergy of our people, our communities, and our region. People treat each other like family with a common goal with the same question: how can we help students and each other succeed? Whether it is a faculty member following up with a student issue or a staff member going the extra mile, the results are distinctly focused on self-success through student success”, stated Dr. Carey W. Castle, President/CEO of Somerset Community College.
One employee commented, “I appreciate the ability to help the community we serve in many different facets. Forming partnerships with local business and industry to help with their needs; whether it be specific trainings or employees. The program specific and educational training opportunities we provide our surrounding schools in our service areas. The constant communication between our faculty and staff to determine what works; and what doesn't. And most importantly the sense of pride that it gives you to help and watch our students be successful in a chosen career path; years later returning to thank you for helping them in their journey.
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
The employee survey underwent a number of changes this year, including the addition of 11 new survey statements, some of which are related to new survey themes around diversity, inclusion and belonging, as well as faculty and staff well-being. New survey demographics related to gender identity and remote work were also included this year.
In accordance with the survey changes, the recognition categories for the program were also updated this year to better reflect current patterns and methodologies in employee engagement in higher education.
The Great Colleges to Work For® program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at GreatCollegesProgram.com and GreatCollegesList.com.
ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.
Somerset Community College is a comprehensive two-year institution of higher education. SCC has campuses in Somerset and Laurel and centers in Casey, Clinton, McCreary, and Russell counties. For admission and program information, visit our website at somerset.kctcs.edu.
