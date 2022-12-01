The Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus is pleased to announce its annual Christmas Concert this Sunday, Dec. 4, at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church of London.
This group is a volunteer chorus comprised of more than 50 singers from throughout the area. The Community Chorus is directed by Jerry Wright and accompanied by Danny Phelps. The Chorus returned after the pandemic last year and has grown even larger this year.
Sunday’s program will include a wide variety of Christmas musical selections, including Candlelight Carol, American Carol Sweet Lamb, The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy, well loved carols such as O Come, O Come Emmanuel, In the Bleak Midwinter, and Joy to the World. Also in the program are such favorites as Ukrainian Alleluia; Let It Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow; and Dona Nobis Pacem.
The Community Chorus in London has been singing to our community at Christmas since the Christmas season of 1966. The public is invited and encouraged to attend this concert. There is no charge for admission, a free will offering will be received at the doors following the program. First Baptist Church is located at 804 West Fifth Street in London.
Come celebrate the season with the Southeast Kentucky Community Chorus as they help us enjoy the return of live concerts in our area!
