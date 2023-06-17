Imagine your parents no longer recognizing you when you visit.
Imagine having to repeat yourself over and over in one conversation because your loved one cannot remember short term.
Imagine watching the person you once looked to for advice and strength slowly dwindling away, not remembering how to care for themself or remembering when to eat or recognize when they are in danger.
That’s the plight that thousands of Kentuckians deal with each year as their loved ones are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease.
And that’s the reason that hundreds of people team together for fundraising efforts to find a cure for this devastating disorder.
The Southeast Kentucky Walk to End Alzheimer’s group gathered in London last week to recruit teams for this year’s event set for Saturday, September 30, at Town Center Park. The group involves teams from London and Corbin as well as surrounding counties wishing to join in the effort.
The kickoff event was held on Thursday evening at the London Community Center and recognized teams from last year’s event.
First place winner was Peggy’s Kids, accepted by David Wesley, whose mother died with Alzheimer’s. Other winners were, listed from 2nd place to 10th place: The Heritage, CHI Saint Joseph Health, Team Morgan, Carol’s Crew, Team Helen, Home Helpers of London, Laurel Senior Living Communities, Grace Health and Comfort Keepers.
The 2023 Ambassador is Lorraine Brooks, who also suffered from Alzheimer’s. Her daughter, Sharon Kidd, penned a memoir of her mother’s life, which was read by Kidd’s daughter, Kristy Kitzmiller.
“Lorraine was a beautiful and delightful person inside and out. She and her beloved husband, Bill, were the center of our family, neighborhood and church. Lorraine was always cooking, welcoming family and friends to her home, creating amazing quilts and prayer shawls, planting roses, lilies, pansies; baking sourdough bread to give away, and writing poetry and stories in her journal.”
But on one visit to see her mother, Geane Springer, in Greensboro, N.C., Lorraine and her husband noticed that Geane was beginning to forget their names and details from their past. Once her memory began to fail, Geane passed away soon after.
That triggered an alarm for the family, even moreso when Lorraine’s older sister began having trouble remembering. That prompted Lorraine’s children to watch her closely for the debilitating disease — and soon their fears were confirmed.
In her address to those gathered for the kickoff event, Kitzmiller described how Lorraine would wander around, trying to find her beloved Bill who had passed away while in surgery for a heart attack some years before. The devastation of the family was nearly unbearable as they watched Lorraine slip into the cycle that marks the onslaught of Alzheimer’s Disease.
That is what prompted them to become involved in the fundraising to find treatments and hopefully, a cure, for Alzheimer’s.
Brooks Kidd, known locally for his appearance on “American Idol” and area performances, paid tribute to his great-grandmother.
“I really don’t remember that much about her, but I am going to perform her favorite song,” Kidd said.
Kitzmiller joined her nephew for some selections, bringing tears to the eyes of the many people gathered to join together in the fight against Alzheimer’s.
Statistics show that 6 in 10 caregivers were employed last year, working an average of 35 hours per week in addition to caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.
• 18% of caregivers dropped from full time employees to part-time or reduced hours. Nine percent stopped working completely to provide round-the-clock care.
• Six percent retired early in order to help with family needs.
• 57% of employed caregivers often had to miss work hours in order to provide the care needed for their loved one.
• One-fourth of caregivers are in the “sandwich generation” — meaning they care for an elderly parent as well as children under age 18.
• 83% of care at home is provided by family, friends or other unpaid caregivers.
• Approximately 2/3 of dementia caregivers are women, which often competes with employment and other responsibilities.
Teams are being recruited to assist with this year’s event. April Goodin with Home Helpers is one of the team members coordinating this year’s event. For more information, contact Kristin Bingham of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter at 606-547-1739 or knlehman@alz.org.
