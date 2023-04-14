Are there any spring chickens out there? Why yes! and a lot of them were hatched by Laurel County’s Poultry Pirates 4-H Club!
Poultry Pirates members started out their year in September by studying the life cycle and parts of a chicken, the parts of an egg, and how to incubate eggs. Then, on February 21, members who had fertile eggs took them to their meeting to begin incubation. (It can be difficult to know if your eggs are fertile, but if you have a rooster, there is a good chance they are.) Many of the members were incubating eggs for their first time, so everyone was very excited!
During incubation, heat and humidity must be closely monitored. It is good to know that some incubators have egg turners, and some do not. If yours does not have one, turn the eggs about three times a day (only until day 18). Your heat should stay around 99 to 102 degrees. Your humidity level should be around 50% for most of the incubation period, but higher in the last few days, around 70%.
Candling eggs can show you the development. But there are a few things to know. You should only candle eggs from day 1 to day 12. Only candle 3 times, maximum. and never should you candle in the late stages of development! To candle an egg, place it above a flashlight. Some incubators also have built-in candlers, making candling super easy.
My family took eggs to our club meeting on February 21st. On March 13th, pipping began. Pipping is when the chicks start pecking the eggshell. On March 14th, two of our eggs hatched! On the 15th, two more hatched! We had four out of five eggs to hatch, meaning our hatch rate was 80%.
In around 21 days, your chicks should hatch. If some don’t, leave them in the incubator. If they don’t hatch by the 23rd day, then either they died in the egg or weren’t fertile.
Hatching eggs was a great learning experience! If you’re interested in incubating eggs, contact your local 4-H office and they can put you in touch with a Poultry Pirates club member.
