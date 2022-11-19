Local schools recently participated in Red Ribbon Week, which was launched in California in the 1980s to celebrate a fallen DEA agent named Kiki Camarena. His life motto was that one person can make a difference in the fight against drugs. After the story was shared that he gave the ultimate sacrifice, the idea caught on and in the late 80’s the White House formalized Red Ribbon Week to be celebrated the last week of October across the nation.
Christie Shrader is the coordinator for the Laurel County ASAP Board and promotes the contest each year to help students avoid substance abuse.
The local ASAP (Association for Substance Abuse Policy) program partnered with the Laurel County Health Department to provide the National Red Ribbon Week pledge, “No use of illegal drugs and no illegal use of legal drugs” for the students to sign, then they entered their pledge card in a drawing. Winners were drawn after RRW and given gift cards with the reminder to always make healthy choices.
