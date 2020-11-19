LONDON - The Laurel County Health Department reported a total of 2,090 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The disease is beginning to spread more rapidly in the community, according to the Laurel County Health Department.
“We must all work together to ensure that our community can stop the rapid spread of this disease”, stated Mark Hensley, Director of the Laurel County Health Department.
He continued by reporting that Laurel County started with two cases of COVID-19 reported in March of 2020 to grow to a total of 918 cases through September.
In October and November, Laurel County has experienced 1,218 cases.
Hensley continued, “In just two months we have exceeded the number of cases reported in the past seven months! We still have 12 days to go in November that include the Thanksgiving holiday. Even if we project that we will have a minimum of 20 cases per day through the end of November, we would have a total of 841 cases for the month of November alone. But I believe that it will be much higher on that”.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Kentucky Department of Public Health continue to outline basic measures that everyone can follow to slow the spread of disease. Individuals are encouraged to stay at home from work or school if they are sick, avoid close contact with people who are sick, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands often, wear a mask in public places, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue, and clean and disinfect surfaces often.
“The health department has been promoting the 3 W’s: WEARING a mask in public, WASHING hands often, WATCHING distance to stay six feet apart,” Hensley said, “but we will soon promote 4 W’s to add WISE. Once a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes available, we will encourage people to be wise and immunize.”
CDC has reported that vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are likely to be the first to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration. It has been reported that the vaccines are up to 95% effective against COVID-19.
“Even with the vaccine”, continued Hensley, “we must still be vigilant to practice every day those 3 W’s to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19”.
Because of the rapidly increasing numbers of COVID-19, health professionals that perform contact tracing are being overwhelmed.
Hensley announced on Wednesday that due to the epidemic that has exceeded the public health system capacity to conduct contact tracing that adaptions are being made. Laurel County Health Department will continue to prioritize disease surveillance, but the public is being asked to help.
A person that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 should notify all family, friends, coworkers, and any others who may have been exposed to self-quarantine for 14 days. The Laurel County Health Department will provide printed guidance for both individuals infected or exposed to COVID-19. Please visit the Laurel County Health Department’s website: www.laurelcountyhealthdept.org for more guidance.
