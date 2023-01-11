Laurel County is fortunate in having community fire departments, comprised of volunteers who are dedicated to serving their community.
Last year, the Swiss Colony Fire Department celebrated 30 years of service and had their largest amount of calls in their history. Chief Gary Wilkerson has served as chief since the fire department originated.
Frank Wilkerson, Assistant Chief, reported that the department responded to 184 calls in 2022, did 108 hours in training and kept two stations and seven fire trucks ready to respond to the needs of our friends and neighbors in the Swiss Colony area.
“2022 was a big year for SCFD. Not only did we have our biggest run volume ever, we celebrated our 30th year as a fire department,” Wilkerson said. “We also celebrated Gary Wilkerson as Chief for 30 years. The firefighters pooled their money and presented Gary a personalized axe to show their appreciation for 30 years of great leadership.”
The firefighters celebrated their success with a Christmas dinner, in which Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield also attended.
