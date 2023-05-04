Laurel’s youth have opportunity to show their talents with a youth talent show next month.
“Showtime in London” talent show will be held at Town Center Park on Saturday, May 20 at 6 p.m. Youth from ages 8 to 18 are encouraged to put their best foot forward and show their talents.
Michelle Baker, a Laurel native, is assisting with organizing positive character building activities for youth in the area and is coordinating the talent show as a means to help recognize local talent.
The evening will also allow attendees to have refreshments and/or food with several local food trucks being on site for the event.
Baker said the goal is to allow youth to showcase their talents and entertain the crowd in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.
“We’ve been working with churches, groups and others to sponsor the event. We just want to do something for the youth,” Baker added. “We will have some special guests that evening as well.”
The deadline to register for the event is May 12. Anyone interested in donating or participating can contact Baker at (615) 556-6919 or email to londonyouth2023@gmail.com.
