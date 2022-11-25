Creekside Gardens donated their remaining Halloween pumpkins and other gourds to Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center at 1505 Court Rd. in London.
“Creekside Gardens was so happy to be able to feed these wild animals,” owner Jason O’Bannon said, adding that Wilderness Trail owner Tonya Poindexter “goes above and beyond for these critters in need. She treats them as her own until they are able to care for themselves as nature intended and safely releases them back into the wild.”
Rather than throwing out old jack o’lanterns, as long as they are paint-free, Creekside recommends donating them instead to Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center.
