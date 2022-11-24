The generosity of the community to help others in need paid off well this year with the annual Thanksgiving Basket drive.
Monetary donations and food contributions are collected at St. William Catholic Church and distributed to less fortunate families in the community.
Co-sponsored by St. William’s Church, Hearthside Food Solutions and One Main Financial, the collection drive begins in late October and works with local school Family Resource and Youth Service Centers to ensure that families across the community have food for a Thanksgiving meal.
Monday the distribution of the food baskets was held in the parking lot of St. William’s Church. Sister Marge Manning of St. William Church said the applicants this year were more than in the past but that donations had covered the additional need.
The food baskets included a turkey, instant mashed potatoes, canned vegetables, cake mix and icing, cranberry sauce, rolls, eggs, flour and sugar.
Sister Marge said volunteers had been plentiful for the assembling and distribution of the food baskets. Hearthside Foods, OneMain Financial, Saint Joseph London and the Laurel County Correctional Center Work Release program were all on hand to assist in the distribution.
