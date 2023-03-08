Photos by Michael Sliter, London Laurel Chamber of Commerce
Whether it’s pizza, wings, salad or hoagies — the newly opened Pizza Station has just the choices you want. The Pizza Station opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday at their location beside Regency 8 Cinema off West KY 192. Casey Adams, owner and resident of East Bernstadt, brought her business from Jackson County to open the new store in the former Heavenly Pizza spot, making it convenient for movie goers as well as the general public. The Pizza Station is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1- p.m.
