It was during high school that Kelly Kidd and Johnna Phelps-Cessna met — dancing on their school’s dance team.
“We went to high school together, were on the dance team together, we even performed at the Macy’s Parade together,” Phelps-Cessna said. “I switched from cheerleading to the dance team my junior year.”
But the two went their separate ways after high school — Kidd earned her degree in Dance and Phelps-Cessna earned a degree in Speech Therapy. She never gave up her interest in dance, however, performing with a dance company while in college.
On returning to London, Phelps-Cessna began coaching the dance team at North Laurel High School, moving from assistant coach to head coach where she remains today.
Kidd, a native Laurel Countian, worked for another London dance studio after completing college and saw her high school friend’s team compete and was impressed.
“Kelly coached dance teams at the middle school and we were seeing that many of the girls didn’t know the techniques of dance,” Phelps-Cessna said.
“She came to my house one evening and asked if I’d be interested in opening our own dance studio,” Phelps-Cessna said. “We wanted to start a studio that is open to everybody and teach the techniques so if they wanted to go on with dance after high school they’d have a good chance.”
Thus, their dream was launched in 2013 as Rhythm Dance Studio, recruiting students for their program and setting their goals to teach dance techniques as part of their program. Starting out with about 40 students, the program has now grown to include nearly 250 students.
“We have classes based on skill level and age. Every class meets weekly,” she said. “We have All-Star teams and we go to a lot of competitions.”
Teaching the techniques of dance has paid off for many of Rhythm Dance’s former students — aside from the many trophies the teams have earned over the years.
“We’ve had some go on to dance teams in college. We’ve had girls be on the dance teams at (University of) Louisville, UK, Morehead, Eastern, Murray State, Campbellsville, Pikeville and Cumberlands,” she said. “Dance is not a scholarship potential at the Division 1 colleges like UK but some smaller schools will offer partial scholarships.”
Rhythm Dance Studio, located on North Main Street in the Kroger plaza, draws huge crowds to their themed performances twice a year. They also host the Halloween “Spook-tacular” at Town Center each October, performing themed dances and offering costume contests for children as well as a pet costume competition.
“We want the studio to be open to everybody — not just dancers but people with musical talents — musicians, singers, dancers. If you don’t want to dance on stage, we can use you to help with the props or backstage,” she added.
The main goal of Kidd and Phelps-Cessna, however, is to give people of all backgrounds opportunity to express themselves creatively and socially.
“This brings people together. You don’t have to go to a certain school or live in a certain area. We’re open for anybody who wants to come,” Phelps-Cessna said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.