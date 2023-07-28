Delaine Thiel, CFRE, has been named vice president of philanthropy for the CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. Thiel joined the Foundations as market director in 2022 and has served as interim vice president since January.
“Delaine brings a wealth of experience with central Kentucky nonprofit organizations, and we are pleased she will be leading our foundations as we live our mission across the commonwealth,” said Anthony Houston, Ed.D., FACHE, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “Our foundations play an integral role in our ability to improve the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable.”
The five CHI Saint Joseph Health foundations serve patients of Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East in Lexington, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and Saint Joseph London, as well as CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group. They play a significant role in the ministry by providing resources for the facilities, and other programs that assist caregivers, patients and their families.
As part of CommonSpirit Health, CHI Saint Joseph Health and its foundations are focused on making health equity a reality across the country – through pioneering programs that ensure greater access to care, create community partnerships and participation, and advocate for those who are vulnerable.
“Our foundations recognize good health is more than access to a clinic or hospital,” said Jennifer Nicely, CFRE, vice president of philanthropy for the Southeast Division of CommonSpirit Health. “It’s also a community support system when you need it most. Delaine’s understanding of the needs of Kentuckians will help to ensure those who need assistance have that critical access.”
Thiel previously served as a member of the Saint Joseph Hospital Foundation Board and as vice president for development at Lexington Catholic, where she led their $10.2 million capital campaign, Annual Giving and Sponsorship programs. She is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and has been a member of various nonprofit boards, including the YMCA of Central Kentucky, AFP, Junior League of Lexington, Cincinnati, and Memphis. She is a retired marathon runner and served as the cross country coach for Saints Peter & Paul school.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the ministry’s philanthropic efforts in Kentucky for CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations,” Thiel said. “I’ve spent over 20 years working with Central Kentucky nonprofit organizations. The mission of CHI Saint Joseph Health aligns with many connections and I’m excited to forge new partnerships in the communities we serve. With so many changing needs in health care, partnerships and philanthropy efforts are more important than ever. I’m very much looking forward to the challenge.”
She and her husband, Chris, live in Lexington and have three daughters, Baigin, Anna and Ella.
