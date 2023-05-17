Got any old, unusable tires that you have no purpose for?
If the answer is yes, then this is the week to clear your area and save some money as well.
The Laurel County Solid Waste office is partnering with the Kentucky Division of Waste Management for free tire disposal. Collections will take place at the Solid Waste Department on Substation Street in London. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19, and from 8 a.m. till 12 noon on Saturday, May 20.
Tires accepted include: Tires off or on rim, farm implement, bicycle, motorcycle, go-cart, ATV, tractor or tractor and passenger tires.
Tires that will not be accepted include: foam filled, calcium filled, off road construction. Also, any tire with a bead greater than 1 and 3/4 ounces.
This collection is limited to the public, and does not include retailers or salvage yards.
For more information, contact the Laurel County Solid Waste at 606 878-6845.
