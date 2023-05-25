London Christian Academy held commencement ceremonies on May 12, at the First Pentecostal Church.
High school diplomas were presented to Rachel Hammons, Michelle Mwasumbi and Caleb Reimer.
The ceremony also included students who graduated Kindergarten and eighth grade.
Kindergarten graduates were Madeline Daniels, Logan Gilpin, Caspian Robinson and Addilyne Vernon.
Those receiving 8th grade diplomas and entering high school this fall were Anna Brock, Zachary Campbell, Landyn Gilpin, Lucas Gilpin, Lillian Harper and Aubrey Napier.
Bro. Greg Gilpin is Principal.
London Christian Academy is a K-12 Christian day school serving Laurel County since 1975. The Academy is located at 1505 South Main Street in London and can be reached by calling 864-4861 or on their website at www.lcaky.org.
