The annual downtown Christmas parade is set for Friday, Dec. 2, but there is still time to enter a float into this year’s parade.
Chris Robinson, executive director of London City Tourism, said there is no cut-off date for entries into this year’s parade, which has the theme of “Merry and Bright!”
“There’s still plenty of time to get your lights out, wheels shined and join us for the biggest night of the year,” Robinson said. “Remember, you can put lights and ribbons on just about anything with wheels and help bring smiles to the thousands of folks lining the streets.”
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. and will travel from North Main Kroger to Carnaby Square Shopping Center.
The nighttime parade is a showcase for lights and is encouraged for participants.
Three Laurel County schools will receive a take-home prize for participating in the parade. Any school, team, club or group sponsored by a Laurel County school is eligible to win, and schools may have as many participants as they wish. Participants may enter a float that does not reflect the theme, as any Christmas themed float is welcome. Prizes will be $1,000 for 1st place, $500 for 2nd place and $250 for third place.
Other awards will be a plaque presentation for Best Business Participation, Best Church Participation and Best Decorated Tractor, Firetruck, golf cart/ATV and First Responders. The Best Church/Youth group winner will receive a party at Finley’s Fun Center.
The Randy Smith’s Christmas on Main parade was originated by Smith, a long-time director of the London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce. Ironically, Smith died on the date of the parade he promoted, with his name being added as a tribute to his dedication to the community the following year.
To register for the parade, visit the City of London Tourism website and click on the 2022 Randy Smith Christmas on Main parade tab.
