Running is great exercise. It works the heart, lungs and major muscle groups and strengthens the bones. Despite the image of the stereotypical runner — young, thin, fast —running really can be for anybody, of any age or body type.
“There is never a bad time to incorporate regular exercise into your daily routine, and a running regimen is a great place to start, no matter your age,” said Joseph Silvers, DO, Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics. “But if you’re age 40 or older, or have been inactive for a while, you might be wondering how exactly to start.”
Answering the following questions will help get you on the right track.
Have you talked to your healthcare provider?
Running is challenging to the body. Make sure that your heart and body are healthy enough for running, especially if you have a history of chronic disease, and only a healthcare provider can tell you for sure. He or she can also give you some advice on staying injury-free. If during exercise you develop symptoms such as chest pain, palpitations, lightheadedness, or shortness of breath, you should stop immediately and get clearance from your physician before attempting to exercise again.
Do you have joint problems? Is your body ready to run?
If you have arthritis or a lingering injury to your knees or hips, running might aggravate your pain. If your healthcare provider gives you the OK to try, go ahead. Be prepared to scrap running for something that’s lower impact, like swimming or biking — also fantastic workouts.
Can you start out slow?
You’re not going to go out on your first run and tear through five miles — or probably even one. “Start your running workout with a brisk walk or slow jog for at least five minutes. Then gradually increase to the pace that feels right for your body,” said Dr. Silvers.
A good target while running is being too short of breath to sing, but you should be able to maintain a conversation without difficulty. “At the end of your workout, finish with a five-minute cool-down -- either a walk or a slow jog. This is also the best time to stretch, when your muscles are warm, and will help you relax and wind down,” he added.
Stretching is also important in staying balanced and flexible. The more you stretch, the less likely you are to fall as you get older. Falls are typically what lead to other major health problems in the elderly. Beginning a fitness and stretching habit now will make it more likely that you stay fit later in life. . .into your 70’s and beyond.
The internet has a ton of programs for people just starting to run that combine walking and running. Try one of those programs to build up slowly, and remember to give your body plenty of time to recover. A good rule of thumb is to increase your total distance or pace/intensity by no more than 10% per week.
Do you have the right gear?
Designer workout clothes or a fancy timing watch aren’t necessary. But don’t rely on your 15-year-old gardening sneakers either. Go to a running specialty store and be fitted for a shoe that will work best for you. Running shoes should be replaced every 300-500 miles, which happens faster than you might think once you get in to a routine, and also goes faster if you are wearing your shoes throughout the day. If you’re a woman, make sure to purchase a few supportive, comfortable sports bras. If you plan on running outside during the early morning or late evening, make sure you have reflective gear and/or lights so that you are easily visible to passing traffic.
Can you make your diet and sleep better?
When you’re young, sometimes you can get by eating and drinking garbage on Saturday night and wake up for a great run on Sunday morning. But “we are what we eat” and proper nutrition will give you the fuel you need for your exercise habits, as well as support healthy brain function. Make sure you’re getting healthy proteins (such as beans and legumes, lean meats such as chicken or turkey, eggs, etc.) eating lots of fruits and vegetables (the goal should be to cover half your plate at each meal with fruits and vegetables), and drinking plenty of water. Myplate.gov has a lot of helpful resources. Sleep is critical too — the good news is that regular exercise usually helps with sleep.
Are you prepared to make running a habit?
It may be tough to work running into your schedule, but take steps to ensure that it’s not lost in the shuffle. Schedule and prioritize runs. It is recommended that you obtain at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity per week, but that can be split up any way that works for you and your schedule. One way to stay motivated is to keep your running shoes and gear out where you can see them. Another is to enlist a partner who moves at about the same general pace and has a similar running schedule.
Keep track of your progress, but resist the urge to compare yourself to others, especially those who have been running longer, or who are younger than you.
Instead, focus on the present and doing the best that you can right now. Note the improvement that running brings to your life – whether it’s giving you more energy, helping you lose a few pounds or boosting your self-esteem.
Whether it’s running or another activity, try to get moving a minimum of 150 minutes a week. It may sound like a lot, but it’s about 22 minutes a day for seven days a week or 30 minutes a day if you exercise for only five days a week and reserve two days for rest.
“You can get the same benefits from walking at a decent pace for small periods of time throughout the day as you can from a longer more intense workout a couple times per week,” Dr. Silvers said. “Increasing the intensity just gets you those benefits in a shorter amount of time. The overall goal though is really just to reduce sedentary time -- even if you just get in a 20 minute walk over your lunch break every day.”
