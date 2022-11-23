The lights in downtown London will shine brightly as the Christmas holiday season kicks off next week.
Chris Robinson, executive director of London City Tourism, said the annual Tree Lighting ceremony at Town Center Park will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
“The tree lighting is at 7 p.m.,” he said. “There will be singing starting at 6 p.m.”
The Tree Lighting ceremony is the first official lighting of downtown London, with the musical tree being the highlight of the event. The lights outlining the buildings and street lamps in downtown London as well as holiday decorations throughout the city will also be illuminated as the holiday season kicks off.
The large Christmas tree that plays Christmas songs and offers visual displays is the centerpiece of Town Center each Christmas season. The park also offers a Santa Claus backdrop on the stage area as well as Christmas-themed decorations that often serve as backgrounds for individual and family seasonal pictures.
The tree lighting ceremony sets the stage for Christmas in downtown London, with other events taking place that week.
The annual Randy Smith’s Christmas on Main Parade is set for Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. The nighttime parade features floats and vehicles decorated with colorful lights. This year’s parade theme is “Merry & Bright.” The parade will organize at the North Main Kroger parking lot and will travel along Main Street to Carnaby Square.
The newly organized Millstone Community Theater Guild is also making its public debut with two performances next weekend, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.
“Ho Ho Ho!...The Santa Claus Chronicles” will offer free performances at Town Center Park at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Those planning to watch the parade can arrive early on Friday to catch the opening performance.
That weekend also kicks off the Lights Around London driving tour with 62 entries this year. Maps for the driving tour are available on Dec. 2 at lightsaroundlondon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.