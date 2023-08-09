It was a throwback to the 1990s when rock and country music took on new faces and new interpretations.
And that drew large crowds to Town Center Park on Friday evening — complete with many attendees donning their crop tops and ‘90s styles to celebrate the occasion.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers were on top of the music scene, and tribute group Hot Red Chili Peppers were right on top of the music that made RHCP a top band of that era.
The crowd rocked to the tunes that brought back memories of younger years — whether in their 30s or their 80s.
Just as dusk began to fall, Edwin McCain and band took the stage, performing the songs that made him skyrocket to fame as well as songs recorded by other artists.
Early in the show, McCain performed his hit, “I Could Not Ask for More,” stating that many people may have used that song for their wedding.
“Some of you may have been conceived to this song too,” he added.
After performing a variety of songs from the past and present, McCain ended his performance with the song for which he is most recognized — “I’ll Be” which was featured in the movie, “A Cinderella Story,” as well as the Tyler Perry movie, “Madea’s Family Reunion.”
The evening was rounded out with trivia questions from the 1990s by emcee and radio personality, Dave Begley with Forcht Broadcasting. He was assisted by Forcht Broadcasting’s London station manager, Alyssa Emmett. Prizes sponsored by London Downtown and City of London Tourism Commission were given to those correctly answering the trivia questions.
Food trucks provided eatery options ranging from hamburgers and sandwiches to soft drinks and mixed drinks.
