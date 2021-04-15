This article was published almost 56 years ago. The letter was written 176 years ago to Sarah Pitman, a daughter of Lydia and Richard Pitman. The author of the letter was George Washington Pitman, a son of Holland, who was a brother to Sarah. Holland and G. W. lived in what is today Iowa. Looking at last week’s column I was able to determine the identities of most of the people. I enclosed that information in brackets. I am unsure about Wenner and Edmond. I assume Wenner was the nickname of G. W.’s brother. Sarah’s sister Betsy had married Uriah Grisham so Edmond Greshem may be connected to them. Uncle Peter was a slave of Richard & Lydia Pitman whom Sarah had probably inherited. Peter was mentioned in Richard’s estate settlement in 1814 and also in Lydia’s in 1841.
Almost a century and a quarter ago G. W. Pitman penned a letter to his aunt. It was dated from West Point, Lee County, I. T. (Indian Territory,) on May 4, 1844 and was addressed to Miss Sarah Pitman, Laurel County, Kentucky. Apparently the epistle was sent by messenger, rather than mailed for the address side bears these words: “By the politeness of Mr. Lawson Pitman [brother of Sarah & Holland].”
The missive, written 121 years ago this week, was found in a book in a house in the McWhorter community owned by John W. Hibbard, which was sold to his sister, Zona Hibbard Bowling and her husband, the late J. M. Bowling. Mrs. Bowling has the letter which is in beautiful penmanship and still perfectly legible although the paper is extremely fragile and must be handled with the utmost care.
It is believed the communication will be of much interest to the descendents of the Pitman family as well as those individuals who treasure the historical value of such documents. It reads:
“Dear Aunt,
“After an absence of almost ten years, I take this opportunity of dropping you a few lines, informing you that I am still alive, though you have perhaps long since forgotten me but if you have, I can say that I still remember you and the rest of the friends in Laurel – and think the time long since I saw you all – although the scenes of my childhood and my native home often recur to my mind and cause those plaintive emotions of the bosom, which are a stranger to all those who do not possess a strong attachment for their native home and the social circle from whence they had their being.
“I think my father has bettered his condition by moving to the west – and all are enjoying good health at present, and have for the last two or three years except Wenner who had a very severe spell of fever last September.
“I have had but one spell of sickness since we have been in the Territory.
“Uncle William [William Pitman was the husband of Sarah’s sister Patsy, who had died in 1841.] and his little girls [Lydia and Elizabeth M.] are enjoying good health and doing well.
“Uncle Charles [Sevier] and Aunt Parthena [sister of Sarah] have for the last four or five years been living about 45 miles west of us. I have been out to see them twice and found then doing tolerable well, but I understand that they have moved a few miles south into Missouri, and have had no word from them since.
“I have had a strong desire to visit Kentucky but since Grandmother’s death [1841] my desire has abated in a measure, but still think I shall return in a year or so.
“Tell Cousin John Pitman [probably the son of Lot] that I feel very much indebted to him for that kind and friendly visit he made us while at Princeton.
“Give my love to all inquiring friends and especially the girls with whom I used to be acquainted and tell them that I am not married yet but that I am expecting to every day when I will be.
“Lindsey [son of Lewis, brother to Sarah] is not married nor no prospects of it, Green [another son of Lewis] is flying around among the girls like a three-legged stool--- Warren [another son of Lewis] is almost as tall as Edmond Greshem and is beginning to think –.
“Tell Old Uncle Peter that I have not forgotten him, and that he can read well by this time.
“Inquire of Uncle Lawson for a more particular curtail of me.
“This—a word concerning the gals and society in general—the girls are tolerable plenty and very pretty.
“Society is very good in a word. West Point is distinguished for refinement of society, health & etc. (as much so as any village in the west)—
“So nothing more at present, but remain your friend.”
If you are interested, G. W. Pitman married Mary Ann Hoffman in 1847, according to Ancestry.com. Lindsey and Green married around 1850.
