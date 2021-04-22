I found another letter to Aunt Sarah Pitman in the Pitman family folder. I could not read the complete year but using a clue in the letter and marriage records on Ancestry.com I was able to establish it. That clue was William P. Ritchey married Anna S. Snodgrass September 30, 1851, in Lee County Iowa. The Ritchey family lived in the same vicinity as Lydia.
I was able to determine the identities of most of the people except Marion Green. Sarah’s sister Susan had married a Green. Since I do not know what happened to Susan’s family after 1840 I was hoping this name would lead me to them, but it didn’t. The letter was written by Lydia Pitman, a daughter of Sarah’s sister Patsy. Partheny was another sister to Sarah. Eliza was the wife of Sarah’s brother Lawson. William, Susan and Ann were the children of Lawson and Eliza. Sarah’s oldest sister was named Betsy who was the mother of Dick.
We have a photo copy of the actual letter. I tried to keep Lydia’s spelling but my computer may have automatically changed some errors. Although I did add punctuation and some capitalization I hope I retained her original thoughts.
Poorprospect, Lee Cty. Iowa December 20th, 1851
Dear Aunt,
I am well. How are you? We arrived at home on the 22th of last month. You may guess we had a glorious time of it in passing through the land of Sodom. The mud was not much over belly deep to the horses. It snowed on us nearly all one day. I had a few triflictions and dewelty cutts to contend with before I got home.
Aunt Partheny has written to Marion Green informing him that she would move to his country in the spring. In our absence the matrimonial fever raged here which was as fatal as the cholera was last summer. Tell Cousin Ann to write and let us know what success she had on journeying to the land of matrimony. Tell Cousin Susan that she need not be cutting around the old married men but just come out here. She can be accommodated with an old widower. Tell Cousin Dick that I am in hopes that he gets plenty of tea to drink Sunday afternoons. Tell A(unt) Betsey that I am alive and well. Put your dinner in your pocket and stepover and spend the day with us. I want you to send me a piece of punkin bread for I have not had any since I left there. Tell Aunt Eliza that if she will come and see us that we will kill a chicken and churn. Tell Cousin William that William Ritchey, our little school boy, is married to a Miss Snotgrass and that some of the girls are very mutch disappointed because he didnot come home with us to go to school this winter. All the friends are well at present. I want you to write as soon as you get this and tell me all the news. Please excuse all misstakes and bad writing.
Give my compliments to all inquiring friends and except a portion to your self. So no more at present. I am in hopes that all the friends have got their long desired curiosity satisfied for a wile.
From Lydia Pitman
To Sarah Pitman
The envelope bore this address:
Sarah Pitman
Laurel Cty Ky
Mershons X Roads
Lydia wrote this letter when she was 17. She did not marry until 1892. At first I thought she had married “an old widower,” but research led me to believe he was divorced. On her 58th birthday Lydia married Delarma Douglas who was also 58. Perhaps they were childhood sweethearts. They were neighbors on the 1850 census. According to Find-A-Grave, her husband had been a teacher and a county school superintendent. He and Lydia were married over 10 years. Delarma outlived Lydia by twelve years. Two years after Lydia’s death he married a lady almost 40 years younger than he, and they had three small children when he died. I hope to research Lydia’s cousins and find out when they married if they did. Perhaps I can tell you next week.
You may contact me by calling 606-864-0607 or through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. The library is now open on Monday, Wednesday and some Fridays. Due to a limited number of volunteers it is advisable that you contact us to be certain we are open. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. Also you may still schedule an appointment by calling and leaving a message or contacting us through e-mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.