This week I will continue with the biographical sketches of three more doctors who worked here in Laurel County during the Spanish Flu Pandemic.
Dr. John Inman Smith was born in Williamsburg to Green and Melinda Inman Smith on September 1, 1866. (The 1900 census report says he was born in Tennessee.) He graduated from Louisville Hospital College of Medicine in June 1892. On December 20, 1892, he married Adeline “Addie” Parker in Whitley County. They had three children - Lela A., Inman Parker, who would also become a doctor, and Marjorie Elizabeth. Dr. Smith practiced medicine in Huntsville, Tennessee and Pineville before coming to London in January, 1905. He practiced here almost 30 years until ill health forced him to retire in 1933. Although he served as a captain in the Medical Corp during World War I he must have been released from the military before the war ended since he was here practicing medicine during the pandemic. He died at his home on Manchester (4th) Street on February 17, 1935. Dr. John I. Smith is buried at the A. R. Dyche Memorial Cemetery. [Sources: Obituary printed in the February 21, 1935 issue of The Sentinel-Echo, Death Certificate]
Dr. John Lafayette Stillings was born in 1869 to James Tilford and Eliza Sasser Stillings. In 1880 the family lived in the Raccoon area of Laurel County. He married Isabel Bowling in 1894 in Clark County, Indiana. They had six children live to adulthood. – Henry Watterson, Ernest E., Margaret B. “Maggie”, Clara Isabel, Ruth L./H. and Florence J/W. Three children James Clarence, Jesse B. and a stillborn daughter died young and are buried here in the Bowling Cemetery at Greenmount. In 1900 the family lived in Battle Creek, Michigan where Maggie was born in October, 1899. By 1910 they were back in Laurel County. They may have relocated here prior to November of 1904 since their son James Clarence died then and is buried here. He was the postmaster at Greenmount from September 28, 1907 - September 15, 1909. He enlisted in the military May 12, 1918, and was discharged September 30, 1918. He served as Captain in the Medical Corps. The family had moved to Washington State prior to the 1920 census where he would live his remaining years. Dr. Stillings had been listed as a physician on both the 1900 and 1910 census reports but he may have retired when he moved to Washington. His occupation in Yakima County Washington was fruit stand merchant in 1930, and farmer in 1940. Dr. John L. Stillings died November 6, 1940, in Walla Walla, Washington. He is buried in Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima, Washington. PHOTO 63 [Sources: census reports, North East Cemetery book; Death Certificate, Appointments of U. S. Postmasters, 1832-1971, Application for Military Headstone]
Dr. Malcolm Bacon Tuller was born September 1, 1852, in Ohio to Dr. Emery and Mrs. Jane Powers Tuller. In 1860 the family lived in Licking County Ohio. By 1870 the family had moved to Landis, New Jersey. He graduated in March 1873 from Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after undergoing a three year curriculum. According to the School Catalogue his residence was listed as Vineland, New Jersey and the subject of his thesis was Homoeopathy. He was practicing medicine by 1880. He first married Madora Corson, a New Jersey native where they apparently lived until they separated. They were living in Milville, New Jersey in 1880. On the 1885 New Jersey State Census they were living in Woodbury, New Jersey with a child named Mary Madora Tuller, aged 5 or under. I assume this was their daughter. By 1887 Mrs. Madora Tuller had her own listing in the phone directory in Cumberland, New Jersey so I assume they had divorced. During this time Dr. Tuller had probably moved to Virginia or Kentucky. He married Mary Liversay, a Virginia native, in 1896. Their two oldest sons who were born in the late 1890’s were born in Kentucky. In 1900 they were living in Scott County Virginia. Their daughter Lora was born in Virginia in 1902. Their sons Malcom, born in 1905, and Emory G., born in 1909, were both born in Kentucky. By 1910 the family had moved to Laurel County. Dr. Malcom B. Tuller died February 5, 1939, at his home in Lida. He is buried in the Harvey Williams Cemetery on Highway 1305. [Sources: census reports, Hahnemann Medical College School Catalog for 1873-1874 page 24, 1822-1995 U.S. City Directories, Obituary printed in the February 9, 1939, issue of The Sentinel-Echo,
