This week I am writing about the Spanish Flu deaths here in Laurel County during the week of October 24-30, 1918. My main sources are the newspaper and death certificates. However, I also scanned through some of our cemetery books. To recap the pandemic thus far - there were 7 known deaths in the week of October 10-16, and 22 for the week of October 17 – 23. A low estimate for the number of deaths for the week of October 24-30 is 32. The newspaper named 16 people who died in Laurel county and 5 others who died in another section of the state. It also said there were 16-20 additional deaths in East Bernstadt but did not provide the names of those people. I found the names of 9 additional people in the death certificates but some of these may have lived in East Bernstadt. In this article the writer mentioned mining communities in other counties experiencing significant deaths. In 1918, Pittsburg, East Bernstadt, and Lily were all mining communities. The close quarters of the tenants may have been a factor in the high deaths reported for these sections of the county. The information enclosed in brackets came from death certificates and cemetery books. If you look closely you will notice the dates of death from newspapers, death certificates and tombstones do not always match.
The London Sentinel, October 31, 1918, page 5
Influenza Claiming Many More Victims
Though the influenza has abated to some extent in London and other parts of the county and State, in other portions it seems to be on the rise, and on every hand many deaths are occurring.
Pittsburg has possibly been the greatest sufferer the past week, though Lily, with four deaths in one family and about two hundred cases in the neighborhood, according to Dr. Owsley, claims attention. In our neighboring county of Jackson the disease is wreaking havoc and the State Board has sent physicians and nurses there. Several deaths are reported from Bond.
In Harlan county the suffering has possibly been the greatest in all Southeastern Kentucky. The last few days, however, have seen the disease spread rapidly among the mining communities of Bell county.
As what physicians are able to go are so busy, it is impossible to get from them a complete list of deaths, even; but the following partial list is all that has been reported to this office from Laurel county:
Elmer Johnson, Viva, Friday. [October 25, age 23, pneumonia was the only cause of death listed on his death certificate.]
_____ McNew, near London, the same day. [Jane Walden McNew, age32, and her stillborn son who was born prematurely. Influenza, pneumonia and miscarriage are all listed as contributing to her death.]
Dell Lemaster, who for many months was fireman on the mining crew at East Bernstadt, and is well remembered there and in London, died at Maysville and his remains taken to Paris, for burial. He also lost a brother by the disease at Soldier, Ky., but our informant did not know which one it was. Mr. Lemaster was an engineer running out of Paris at the time of his death. He was very prominent in railroad and Masonic circles.
Preston Handley, son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. D. M. Humble, of this place died at his home in Junction City. He is survived by his wife and one small child.
Mr. and Mrs. Bev Phelps lost their little baby Tuesday.
Mr. James Bryant at Lily, has lost his wife, two children and his grandmother, the past week. Mrs. Katherine Potter, his grandmother, died Thursday, L. Bryant, his son, on Saturday, and his wife died on Tuesday. We were unable to learn the name of the daughter. [wife Lucy, age 36, Thursday, October 29; son William Lafayette, age 17, Sunday, October 27; daughter Katie, age 17, Friday, October 25; grandmother Catharine Jackson Potter, about age 76, Monday, October 28]
Alice, the little baby of Austin Martin, of Lily, is also a victim. [Rutha, age 1, Monday, October 28]
Mrs. Julia Black, wife of Capt. Black, died at their home in central Kentucky, and remains brought to Old Union for burial Sunday.
Mrs. Geo. Black died at Covington and buried in London, today. [possibly Maggie L. Black who is buried at A. R. Dyche]
Phil Miller, a Laurel county man, died in Harlan. He was a brother of Wm. Miller, who died at Viva last week, and a member of London Lodge No. 249, I. O. O. F., being the fourth member of that Lodge to die within a week.
Mrs. Marsh McBee, of Bush, died of pneumonia.
Pittsburg suffered five deaths Tuesday afternoon and night. They were: Chas. Spurlock, a baby of Chas. Gilbert, baby of Gilbert Clark and Robert Riding’s four year old son. Two children of Dave Spurlock died Tuesday and were buried in one coffin. They survived their father only three days, he having died on Saturday. [Charlie Sperlack, age 40, Monday, October 28; Linard Earl Gilbert, age 1, Tuesday, October 29; James Howard Ridings, age 3, Monday, October 28; no death certificates found for the Spurlock children]
Lillie Mae, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J. L. Moore, died last Saturday. [age 8, Friday, October 25]
East Bernstadt has lost several more than were printed last week. We told Friday that sixteen had died there to that date and Monday another informant gave the number at that time as being twenty.
Mrs. T. J. Johnson, Jr., died Friday morning and buried at Pine Grove Saturday afternoon. [Leona Curry Johnson, age 34, Sunday, October 27, according to her tombstone in A. R. Dyche]
In London proper while there are several severe cases, Charles Clay, the son of Atty. And Mrs. H. C. Clay is the only one whom we learn to be in extremely dangerous condition.
[The following people had influenza listed as a cause or contributing cause to their deaths. Clarence Bowman, age 9 months, Wednesday, October 23; Magnolia Lewis, age 44, Thursday, October 24; William P. Johnson, age 4, Friday, October 25; Carrie Lee Hounchell, age 26, Saturday, October 26; Cora Marie Miller, age 2, Saturday, October 26; Jack Johnson Jones, age 6 months, Monday, October 28; Ollie Ethel Fields, age 14, Tuesday, October 29; Carl Creech, age 2, Wednesday, October 30; Flossa Reva Rednour, age 2, Wednesday, October 30]
