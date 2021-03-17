This week I am writing about a woman who arose from living as a handicapped pauper relying on government assistance to a self sufficient individual. She was born in Kentucky but her surname Gibson is an Irish name so I thought St. Patrick’s Day would be a good time to feature Jane Gibson. Last year about this time my friend Danna Estridge introduced me to Blind Jane when she featured her on a podcast about Remembering Kentucky Women. Unfortunately her podcast was a casualty of COVID because, like me, she had difficulty completing her research. Most of the information she had on Jane was from a newspaper article. Then in November 2020 I was looking through the Logan Ewell stories hoping to find a Thanksgiving column to reprint when I saw his story about Blind Jane. When I compared the two stories I found they had different surnames. However, I believe they are the same person. I’ll let you compare the stories.
75 Years of Living, The Logan Ewell Stories
The Sentinel-Echo March 5, 1959
On the streets of London I saw an old lady, bereft of sight, pitifully clad, seated on the sidewalk, a cigar box in her hand, a silent appeal for a coin from any passer-by.
It was a saddening sight. It called to my mind another woman, who was also blind, that I can remember seeing one time at least 70 years ago, as she came along the road to our home at Fariston. She used a cane and she walked briskly and with an air of confidence about her. This is all that I can recall of this noble woman. Her story was told me by my mother.
Her name was Jane McIntosh and she was known to all in the neighborhood as Blind Jane. She had a small home on the New Whitley Road near the old Owsley Schoolhouse, a distance of near two miles from our home. She did washing at our home for years, coming and returning each day without guidance or assistance other than her trusty cane.
All these years she traveled nearly four miles for the round trip, through mud, sleet, and snow, over a road that taxed the efforts of a good saddle horse. There was a tolerably good-sized stream of water to be crossed, no bridge, only a foot log reaching from bank to bank.
She was an excellent laundress and left our employ only because we moved away. She lived alone and did her own cooking and housework. A few years after we left Fariston she fell into an open fire receiving burns from which she died. My mother went to her as she passed from this world.
The Mountain-Echo March 31, 1893
Where There Is A Will There Is A Way
The writer of this article had an interview with Miss Jane Gibson who was born in this county in the year 1827. She has been totally blind from birth. She was an inmate of the poor house and received support from the county up until the year 1873, when she became disgusted at the idea of being a county charge and resolved to support herself so she took the trade of flax-breaking which she followed for some time. But the time came when the farmers no longer raised this cereal. She then began washing clothes which she still follows, going from house to house, traveling alone. She spins wool rolls, doubles and twists yarn and knits socks which she sells. She has in cash and cash notes $75. Will have eight or ten bushels of corn to sell this summer. Miss Gibson has been a devoted christian for fifty odd years. She has a deed to one acre of land on which is a small but comfortable log house in which she and her cat, the only species of property she owns, live in peace and happiness.
Additional Notes
According to her tombstone Jane Gibson was born February 15/18 1831. She died April 1, 1893. The inscription on her tombstone is “I once was lost but now I’m found, was blind but now I see.” She is buried in Hendrix Canter Cemetery at Sublimity. Her surname was sometimes spelled Gipson or Gibbons.
The first record I found on Jane was in November 1841 of Court Order Book B, page 187. James Storm was to be paid $16.25 for the support of Jane Gipson in the ensuing year. By April 1842 Mr. Storm had moved out of the county and Jane’s care was given to Dotson Hide. Apparently no one had volunteered to care for Jane in 1843 because William H. Randall was given control of the $15 “for the support of Jane Gipson in the ensuing year to be paid by him to the person or persons who may support her.” In November 1843 Samuel Stansbury agreed to care for Jane Gibson in the ensuing year for $25.00. Each year in October or November the Court of Claims would establish a “budget” for the next year. One of the tasks was to list the paupers in the county and determine an amount for the care of each individual. I did not search every year for Jane, but I did find the Stansbury family cared for her for several years.
Jane was probably the Ellen Gibson, age 30, listed on the 1850 Laurel Census report living in the home of Samuel Stansbury. Ellen was blind. I believe either the census taker made an error in her name or her name was Ellen Jane. I have found several records in Court Order books concerning support for Jane Gibson/Gipson but I never saw an Ellen mentioned. Neither Jane nor Ellen Gibson was listed on the 1860 Laurel County census report which only named five blind people. However, I did find her mentioned in October 1860 on page 36 of Court Order Book E. “To Sarah Stansbury to aid in the support of Jane Gibson $26.00” In 1860 Sarah, who was the widow of Samuel Stansbury, lived in the home of her son William Stansberry. Jane was not listed. William would later be listed as caring for Jane.
On the 1870 Laurel Census Report there was a Jane listed as blind. She lived in the Newcomb Precinct Household #30. The writing on this report was difficult to read but her surname looked like Whitman. She was 40 years of age. The head of household was William Dunken (?), age 38. Most likely this was Jane Gibson. I was unable to find her listed in the Court of Claims after 1870.
According to Court Order Book J, page 325, Green Adams Pope was appointed administrator of the estate of Jane Gibbons, deceased April 10, 1893. The Administrator’s Bond listed Jane as blind which helps confirm Jane Gibbons is Jane Gibson.
Danna and I both searched to find Jane’s parents but we were unsuccessful. Gibson has never been a common name in Laurel County but there were several in Knox County and a few in Clay County. On the 1842 and 1845 Laurel County tax list there was a William Gibson. In 1844 and 1845 Jeremiah Gibson was listed. Neither man owned land. Jeremiah had one horse and four cattle. I was unable to locate them after 1845. I suspect one or both of them may have been related to Blind Jane Gibson.
