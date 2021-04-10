I am not sure how many children Lydia and Richard Pitman had. Russell Dyche provided some genealogical information on the Pitman family on pages 247 and 248 in his book. He says he was given lists of information about the children but they did not agree so he combined them.
Seventy years later I am having the same problem. The family trees on Ancestry do not agree with the primary sources I have found. Some of the primary sources do not agree with each other.
Thus I have followed Dyche’s example and combined them the best I can. One primary source I am using as a foundation is where Lot and Lydia were chosen and/or appointed guardians of the underage Pitman children after Richard’s death. According to Knox County Court Order Book A, page 530, in November 1815, “Susan, Jane, Lawson, Sally, & Lydia Pitman, children over 14 years of age choose Lydia & Lot Pitman as their guardian.”
The court then appointed Lyddea & Lot Pitman as the guardians for Pem or Permelia, Patsy, and Barthenia, children under 14. Holland & Lewis Pitman were two of the bond sureties. Using this information and Dyche’s book the known children of Lydia and Richard Pitman were:
1. Elizabeth W. “Betsy” Pitman was born December 22, 1788, in Virginia. She married Uriah Gresham November 1, 1825, in Knox County. They are living in the Northern district of Rockcastle County in 1850. Uriah died in 1859. In 1860 and 1870 Elizabeth lived with her son Richard. She also had a daughter named Charity. Elizabeth died April 4, 1879. Elizabeth, Uriah and Richard are buried in the Ward Cemetery which is located between the Rockcastle River and the Laurel County line.
2. Polly Pitman was born in 1789 in Virginia. I did not find a marriage record for her. She probably remained single. A Polly Pitman purchased some things at Lydia’s estate sale. This may have been her. Most likely she is the Mary Pitman buried in the Ward Cemetery in Rockcastle County. Mary’s tombstone dates are December 16, 1792 – April 23, 1850.
3. Lot Pitman was born March 12, 1790. He married Nellie Sharp Christopher May 17, 1816, in Woodford County. However, they resided in Laurel County. He died August 15, 1836, and is buried in the Lot Pitman Cemetery at Pittsburg. Their children were Louise, John, Newton, Ann, Christopher, Catharine “Kate”, Mary Elizabeth “Lizzie” and George.
4. Holland Pitman was born in 1793. He married Elizabeth “Betsy” McNeill in 1819, probably in Knox County, but I was unable to find a record. In 1820 he lived near Lydia. Dyche’s book said according to Pitman family history Holland Pitman erected the first house in Pittsburg which was a four room log structure. For health reasons he moved west where he died in 1854. His birth and death dates were obtained from Ancestry. According to Dyche, Holland’s children were Richard Lee, Angeline W., Jonathan M., George Washington, Christopher W., Henry Lowery, James Gallion, Lot P., Holland Franklin, William Christopher, and Lewis Lawson.
5. Lewis Pitman was born June 11, 1794, in Kentucky. Ancestry trees say he married Mary Martha Green in 1817 and then married Elizabeth Gresham May 18, 1823. She died in childbirth and he married Permelia Love Warren February 28, 1826, in Blount County Tennessee. In 1820 and 1830 he lived near his mother Lydia. He was guardian of Elizabeth Warren in 1832 when he gave permission for her to marry. The family moved to Iowa in 1835 according to autobiographical sketches of their children. Dyche said their children were Warren, Green, Jefferson, Lindsay, Martha, Amanda and Eliza. Family trees on Ancestry say he died in 1862.
6. Susan Pitman was born 1795-1801 in Kentucky. She married Thomas Green September 7, 1818, in Knox County. They were in Laurel County in 1830 & 1840. I am not sure where they lived after that.
7. Sallie Pitman was born between 1795 and 1801 in Woodford County. She never married. On the 1840 census report a female aged 30-39 was living with Lydia. This could be her. In 1850 she is living with her brother Lawson.
8. Jane Pitman was born between 1795 and 1801 in Woodford County. She married Dave Buster in 1818 in Knox County. In 1820 & 1830 they lived near Lydia. In 1840 Jane was 40-50. David was 60-70. I could not find them in 1850. David Buster died in September 1857 in Laurel County. This was recorded when the administrator of his estate posted bond. I have no other information about Jane or her children.
9. Lydia Pitman was born between 1795 and 1801 in Kentucky. I do not know anything else about her.
10. Lawson Pitman was born between 1795 and 1801 in Knox/Laurel County KY. He married Eliza Pitman February 12, 1827, in Laurel County. They are on the 1830, 1840 & 1850 Laurel census reports. Lawson was dead by February 24, 1860, when Eliza was appointed guardian of their children. Using Dyche’s book and census reports for approximate birthdates their children were William 1827, L Ann 1830, Madison/Matthew 1832, Susan 1834, Mary Ellen 1836, Henry 1839, John James 1841, Emily 1843, Harry/Harvey 1845 and Elizabeth/Eliza 1849/50.
10. Sallie Pitman was born in 1802 in Woodford County. She never married. On the 1840 census report a female aged 30-39 was living with Lydia. This could be her. In 1850 she is living with her brother Lawson.
11. Permelia Pitman was born February 2, 1803, in Woodford County KY. She married Fielding Pitman September 30, 1824, in Knox County. She died January 25, 1872, and is buried at the Litton Cemetery in Laurel County beside her husband. Based on the 1850 census report her children were Susan born 1824, T. J. 1830, Greenup 1832 and M. A. 1838.
12. Parthenia/Barthenia Pitman was born in 1810 in Knox/Laurel County Kentucky. Parthenia Pitman married Charles W. Sevier March 17, 1834, (date of license) in Laurel County. She lived in Van Buren County Iowa in 1850. She died January 10, 1868, according to Find-A-Grave and is buried in the Oaks Cemetery in Van Buren County Iowa.
13. Patsy C. Pitman was born in 1814 in Knox/Laurel County Kentucky. She married William G. Pitman November 26, 1827, in Laurel County. He was born April 16, 1797, in Woodford County and died June 20, 1878. They were on the 1830 census report in Laurel County. They moved to Illinois and then Iowa. Their daughter Lydia was born in Kentucky in 1834 and their daughter Elizabeth M. was born in Illinois in 1836 so the family probably left Laurel County in 1835. They also had a son named Ambrose born in 1832 who died in 1842. Patsy died March 29, 1841, and is buried in the Pitman Family Pioneer Cemetery in Lee County Iowa beside her husband and children.
Next week I will share a letter written in 1844 to Lydia’s daughter Sarah from her brother Holland’s son G. W. Pitman.
