I had hoped to write a column on Lot Pitman who was the first Laurel County Court Clerk. However, I have had some issues with carpal tunnel and was unable to complete the research. I am sharing what I have and I hope to finish it next week.
Lot Pitman was born March 12, 1790. He married Nellie Sharp Christopher May 17, 1816, in Woodford County. However, they resided in Laurel County. He died August 15, 1836, and is buried in the Lot Pitman Cemetery at Pittsburg. Lot’s wife Nelly S. Pitman died March 7, 1853, and is also buried at the Lot Pitman Cemetery.
The known children of Lot and Nellie Pitman were:
1. Louisa Pitman was born August 27, 1817. She married John Van Lear McKee (1810-1871) October 19, 1836, in Laurel County. Their children were Amanda M. McKee (1837-1910), Robert L. McKee (1840-1882), Maria McKee Jackson (1842-1920), Letitia A. McKee (1844-1878), Dr. William Pitman McKee (1848-), Martha McKee (1850-1851) and John Christopher McKee (1852-1934). Louisa died August 8, 1895, and is buried in A. R. Dyche Cemetery. All of her children with the exception of William are buried in the A. R. Dyche Memorial Cemetery.
This family was found on the 1850, 1860, 1870 and 1880 Laurel census reports. They were probably listed in the 1840 household of William McKee, John’s father. In 1870 John’s occupation was carpenter and brick mason.
2. John Pitman was born October 1, 1819. He first married Margaret E. Craig September 2/4, 1845, in Laurel County. Their children were Walter Scott Pitman (1845-1875), James Warren Pitman (1847-1914), Martha R. Pitman Pugh (1850-1888), William Christopher (1852- ), Nellie Saphira Pitman McNeil (1855-1940),Catharine Hope “Katie” Pitman (1858-1879) and John Franklin Pitman. John’s wife Margaret died December 21, 1861, and is buried at the Lot Pitman Cemetery. Catharine and Walter Scott are buried at the Lot Pitman Cemetery. James is buried at Livingston according to his death certificate. I was able to find a birth record for William Christopher but no additional information. John Franklin was listed as a son in Dyche’s History but I found no other information concerning him. Since William Christopher and John Franklin were not found on any census reports I assume they died young.
On November 30, 1864, in Laurel County, John married Martha Carlisle Litton McNeil, the widow of William McNeill. John and Martha had one son George Newton Pitman (1865-).
John died February 4, 1898, and is buried in the family cemetery according to his obituary. I suspect that cemetery is the Lot Pitman Cemetery. If so he does not have a tombstone. John’s family is found on the 1850, 1860, 1870 and 1880 Laurel census reports. George Newton was still living in Pittsburg in 1910. In 1930 he was living in Pulaski County. He may have moved to Arkansas.
3. Newton Pitman
4. Ann C. Pitman
5. Christopher Pitman
6. Catharine “Kate” Pitman
7. Mary Elizabeth “Lizzie” Pitman
8. George Pitman
If you can provide additional information or corrections, please contact me by calling me at 606-864-0607 or through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. The library is now open from 10 to 3 on Monday, Wednesday and some Fridays. Due to a limited number of volunteers it is advisable that you contact us to be certain we are open. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. Also you may still schedule an appointment by calling and leaving a message or contacting us through e-mail.
