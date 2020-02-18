William “Bill” M. Broughton, 1886-1956
Jailer 1926-1930
The Sentinel-Echo August 30, 1956 Page 12
W. M. Broughton, Ex-Jailer, Dies After Long Illness
W. M. (Bill) Broughton, 70, former Laurel County Jailer and retired farmer, died at 9 o'clock Friday evening at the Marymount hospital where he had been a patient since June.
Mr. Broughton, in ill health for several months, suffered second and third degree burns at his North London home June 10 when an overstuffed chair in which he was sitting ignited after he had lighted a cigarette.
A life-long resident of Laurel county, the former jailer was born at Hazelpatch Jan. 31, 1886, the son of Dudley and Susan Houston Broughton. He was married to Miss Nellie Adams, who survives.
Aside from farming, Mr. Broughton was an active lumber dealer until ill health forced his retirement. He served as jailer from 1926 through 1930 and was one of a few Democrats who have been elected to public office in Laurel county.
Besides his wife, he is survived by five daughters, and one son: Mrs. Ruby Jones, Louisville; Mrs. Hazel Yaden, London; Mrs. Anna Thompson, Bardstown; Mrs. Julia Asher, Kissimmee, Fla.; Mrs. Beulah Lovelace, Arlington, Va.; and Walter Broughton, London.
He also leaves one sister and four brothers: Mrs. Lela Harris and Elmer and John Broughton, London Route 2; Walter Broughton, Richmond; and Charlie Broughton Pittsburg; nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services were conducted at 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon at the Broughton home by the Revs. Caleb McFadden and J. L. Bill, assisted by the Dees and Williams Quartets. Burial followed in the Colony Cemetery by the House Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were his nephews: Willie Nicholson, Dewey Nicholson, Labert Harris, Rufus Harris, Jasper Broughton and Charles Ray Broughton.
Additional Notes
According to the 1910 & 1920 census reports William Broughton lived in the Stepping Rock precinct. In 1920 his occupation was listed as farmer. That year he had a servant residing in his home who was a team driver. In 1930 he lived in London and was a hotel manager.
The following information was taken from pages 119-155 of the book “Broughton Kin of Laurel County, Kentucky” written by William’s daughter Ruby Broughton Jones. The book was printed in 1983 and is found in the Historical Society’s library.
“Early in the year of 1925 our Dad entered the race for jailer of Laurel County in the Democrat party. No Democrat had held a political office in the county for forty years. In the primary election of that July, eighteen Republicans submitted their names for votes against the four Democrats. W. H. Steele received 707 votes against the Democrat Broughton with a total of 334 votes.
“In the November election W. H. Steele, a klansman, received a Republican vote of 1907. William Broughton won with a total of 2381 votes.
“Following the Four years he served as Laurel County jailer the family operated a restaurant and boarding house, which was called the Broughton Hotel, in London, Ky., for a period of six years. Home cooked meals served in the dining room for a cost of twenty-five cents a meal. Hamburgers cost a dime as well as a bowl of freshly made vegetable soup. Business was busy twice a year when the Federal Court was in session and on Mondays, once a month, for County Court day. Our Dad was also part-owner of a lumber and building supply company as well as owner of two farms operated by tenants.
“Our mother had taught school and realized the benefits of education. We children were encouraged in learning.
“For thirty-five years the family home was one mile north of London, Ky., on Highway 25.
Our parents are buried in the Swiss Colony Cemetery, Bernstadt, Ky. Both passed away in August. It reminds us that they waited until the crops were grown and all the people had been given the opportunity to lay away food for the cold winter months ahead. They were true humanitarians, helping and giving to others. Never making themselves a burden on anyone.”
William Broughton married Nellie Adams May 12, 1909. Nellie was born February 22, 1882 and died August 12, 1972. Their children were:
1. Beulah May born August 15, 1910; married Daniel Lovelace
2. Julia Bell born January 28, 1912; married 1st Walter Gaines, 2nd Shirley Asher, 3rd Edward O’Dell
3. Anna “Annie” Laura born January 15, 1914; married John R. “Jack” Thompson; died June 18, 1977
4. Hazel Jane born January 22, 1916; married James Leslie Yaden
5. Ruby Jeanette born January 7, 1918; married Glen Jones
6. Walter Fred “Bud” born July 24, 1920; married Edith Fields Ledford
