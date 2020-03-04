William Harve Steele
Jailer 1934-1937
Although Mr. Steele served one term as jailer, he is best known as sheriff having served 4 terms. When he died he was reported to have been the oldest sheriff in Kentucky. Interestingly, his wife Mary was appointed sheriff at his death. This column presents information about Harve Steele from three different sources – his obituary and two biographies. His entire obituary is printed. From the other sources I used only selections which presented additional information. I have included additional notes inside brackets. From the research I have done on sheriffs of the county his terms as sheriff were 1918-1921, 1930-1933, 1942-1945 and 1954-1956.
William Harve Steele married Mary A. Green on March 30, 1902 here in Laurel County. Their son Edward Green Steele was born December 14, 1902. He died August 5, 1947 from cancer. On the 1930 census report Edward was married to Catherine E. Hintenach and they had a son named Richard E. Steele who was born July 8/12, 1928, in the District of Columbia. He died November 17, 2004, and is buried in Arlington Cemetery. Since he was not mentioned in his grandfather’s obituary I assume his parents separated when he was young and he and his mother moved away. They are not living in Laurel County in 1940. On the 1940 census report Edward was living with his parents managing a billiard hall of which his father was the proprietor.
*************************
Harve Steele Serving 4th Term As Laurel County Sheriff, Dies
The Sentinel-Echo Thursday, October 11, 1956, front page
William Harve Steele, 85, sheriff of Laurel county, died at 1:15 a.m. Oct. 6, in Marymount Hospital, of complications following a siege of pneumonia.
Mr. Steele's death came a little more than a year before he would have served out his fourth term as sheriff. He was first elected to the office in 1918. Between that and his second term he served as jailer. [He served as jailer between his second and third terms.] Following the second term he was police judge during the administration of Gov. William J. Fields. [Fields was governor from 1923-1927 so he was probably police judge after his first term.]
On expiration of his term as police judge, Mr. Steele left public office for awhile to work in the furniture and timber business.
Began Fourth Term
In 1942, he again was elected to the sheriff's office. He began a fourth term in 1954. At one time Mr. Steele ran for the House of Representatives and was defeated by one vote.
Mr. Steele was born Jan. 29, 1872, the son of Samuel Green and Elizabeth Poynter Steele, in Laurel county. Before entering public office, he went West to help build stage roads from Montana westward.
About 54 years ago, Sheriff Steele married Mary Green of Henderson, a cousin of Governor A. O. Stanley. Their only child, Edward, preceded him in death.
Sheriff Steele was a member and a deacon in the Presbyterian Church. His politics were Republican. He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Edwin P. Morrow.
Widow, Sister Survive
Sheriff Steele's widow, Mary, and sister, Miss Margaret Steele, of California, survive him.
Funeral services were conducted at 2:00 p. m. Monday, Oct. 8, at the Steele home on Carter Drive, by the Rev. Caleb McFadden. Burial followed in A. R. Dyche Memorial Park by the House Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were: Chester Hurley, Carl Weaver, Ed Hackney, Glenn Eversole, John Rabe and Gene Porter. Honorary pallbearers were: Charlie Gabbard, Henry Walden, Judge Boggs, Judge Lewis, Gillis Colson, Russell Mullins, Coleman Moberly, Harrison Mullins, Mrs. Grace P. Roberts and Mrs. L. S. Goode.
**********
The 1954 Sentinel-Echo Diamond Jubilee Section E, page 4
Born in the middle of a blinding snow storm at 2:00 a.m. on Jan. 29, 1872, William Harvey Steele …. has had a long and varied experience as a lawman, businessman and public official. Uncle Harve, as he is locally known,… was educated in the public schools in Laurel and at Bowling Green and was elected sheriff for the first time in 1917. After this term of office was over, he went into the office of jailer then served as sheriff again, and following that was police judge during the administration of Governor Wm. J. Fields.
When his term of police judge was over, he left public office temporarily and worked the furniture and timber business.
In about 1939, Mr. Steele was elected sheriff for the third time and since this was during the prohibition era he had a lot of trouble with moonshiners, bootleggers, and whiskey runners. [Prohibition was from 1920 through 1933.] He estimated that within a period of 12 years he destroyed 136 moonshine stills, arrested 300 moonshiners, and hauled down numerous whiskey runners transporting liquor over the Dixie Highway. His biggest haul was the capture of 5000 pints of Canadian whiskey being transported north in cases marked as containing talking machines. During his earlier years and before he entered public life Mr. Steele went west to help build stage roads from Montana westward. He said however he spent more time hunting deer and buffalo than he did working on the roads.
Uncle Harve was married 52 years ago to Mary Green of Henderson, a cousin of Governor A. G. Stanley. He tells with a great deal of satisfaction that for all of their long married life, neither he or Mrs. Steele have a single scar from scratching each other.
He is a member and a deacon in the Presbyterian Church and a Republican which seems to be a pretty good combination. He’s also a Kentucky colonel and was commissioned as such by Governor Edwin P. Morrow who made this his first official act after his inauguration. Uncle Harve said when he first received his commission, he thought the Governor had sent him a pardon for somebody.
Although the son of a man who fought for four years in the Civil War and participated in the Vicksburg Campaign, Uncle Harve never saw army duty though he has lived through at least three wars involving the United States. Because by the particular date of his birth, he was always either too young or too old for military service.
*****************
William (Harvey) Steele – Biographical Sketch
From History of Kentucky Volume IV
By William Elsey Connelley, 1922
After having attended the rural schools of his native county. Sheriff Steele continued his studies in the Southern Kentucky State Normal School at Bowling Green. He was twenty-two years old when he left this institution and became concerned with the same line of Government contracting as was his father. For ten years he continued to give his attention to entering bids for contracts on star mail routes and the subletting of such contracts, and in this connection he successfully handled contracts in every state of the Union, besides incidentally gaining broad and valuable experience and a knowledge of conditions in the various sections of the country. His loyalty to his native state and county was not impaired by his experience, and upon retiring from Government contract service he was for eight years actively engaged in the timber industry in Laurel County. Thereafter he made a successful record as a traveling salesman for a wholesale shoe house in the City of Louisville, besides selling men's hats as a sideline. He was thus engaged until he assumed his present office, that of Sheriff of Laurel County, in January 1918, his election having occurred in the preceding November. He maintains his residence, as a matter of course, at London, the county seat, with official headquarters in the Court House. He is a stalwart in the local ranks of the republican party, both he and his wife are members of the Presbyterian Church at London, in which he is serving as a deacon, and he is affiliated with London Lodge No. 102, Knights of Pythias, London Council No. 181, Junior Order United American Mechanics, of which he is past counselor; and with the United Commercial Travelers Association. In a most desirable location on Main Street in London he owns and occupies a modern brick bungalow, which is conceded to be one of the most attractive homes in the county seat. He is the owner also of about 2,500 acres of valuable coal land in Laurel County. Sheriff Steele was influential in the various war bond drives and other activities in his county, was vigorous and successful in the rounding up of slackers who failed to make proper registration in connection with the selective draft and others who were failing to do their part in connection with farm production and other essential industrial service, and he served as president of the local Ku Klux Klan, an old order revived in the South for patriotic purposes. He gave the major part of his time to various phases of patriotic service during the period of the nation's participation in the World War, and his loyalty was further shown in his liberal subscriptions to Liberty and Victory bonds and his contributions to Red Cross and Salvation Army service.
You may contact me through the Laurel County Historical Society by calling 606-864-0607. The Laurel County Historical Society is located at 310 West 3rd Street in the old Health Department Building. Weather permitting we are open on Mondays & Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.