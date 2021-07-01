When I started this series on the jails and jailers of Laurel County in October 2019 I had planned on writing 6-8 columns to hopefully be completed when the new jail opened. I had planned on focusing on each building and then briefly listing the jailers and their time in office. However, I was given biographical information on some of the early jailers so I decided to share brief biographies of each jailer. I am glad I did because I discovered the names of two jailers who were not on any of the lists I had found. If I had not written a biography of Jailer Dr. Robert Wesley Dyche I would not have realized he died in office. His wife, Marguerite Fish Dyche, was appointed to replace him and she became our first female jailer. I am surprised Russell Dyche did not mention her in the Diamond Jubilee edition of The Sentinel-Echo. He had to be aware of her being the first woman jailer since she was in office nine years prior to the Jubilee being printed. Perhaps Mr. Dyche was so busy trying to complete it that he simply forgot to mention her. I realize he had gathered his information by scanning the newspapers with election results. Yet when he used that newspaper for his History of Laurel County he still left her out. Fortunately we have her on our list.
This week I am presenting a brief biography of Mr. Jack Sizemore who was the jailer before our current jailer Jamie Mosley took office.
Jack Sizemore was born November 10, 1937, to Nola Short and Odell Sizemore. He was married twice. He married Ruth Turner March 28, 1959, in Hancock, Tennessee. His second wife was Wilma Jean. He had seven children: Ronnie Sizemore, Tony Sizemore, Daryl Sizemore, Robbie Sizemore, Debbie Sizemore, Tonya Sizemore, and Madgel Sizemore, Mr. Sizemore served as the county solid waste coordinator and dog warden. When Edd Parsley was appointed Jailer he named Mr. Sizemore the chief administrator of the jail. He was elected Jailer after Mr. Parsley retired. Jack Sizemore died February 9, 2013, and is buried in the Owsley Cemetery.
Sources: a December 23, 1996, article and his obituary printed in The Sentinel-Echo. Birth and Marriage records on Ancestry.com.
