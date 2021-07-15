TRACES OF LAUREL: Jailers of the sixth jail — part 3  

Buster Fields
Jailer January, 1994- December 21, 1996
Buster Fields Junior was born July 31, 1951, in Leslie County, Kentucky to Rose Maggard and Estil “Buster” Fields. The Fields lived in the Cutshin area of Leslie County and would have two other sons. James A. Fields was born January 4, 1953. Estil Fields was born and died August 1, 1954. Less than three months later Buster’s father died on October 18, 1954, and is buried at Creek Cemetery in Leslie County.
His mother suffered from heart disease for 18 months and died January 18, 1958. She is buried in the Maggard Family Cemetery in Cutshin. I do not know who reared Buster or where he lived after his parents died.
He married Jane Taylor June 15, 1974, in Mooresville, Indiana. He and Jane had two sons: Shawn Anthony Fields (December 20, 1975-January 19, 2012) and John Paul Fields.
Buster had worked as a deputy jailer here in Laurel County under Jailer Big John Bowling prior to being elected Jailer in November 1993. Buster was a Republican until one year before the election. According to an interview printed in The Sentinel-Echo he switched to the Democratic Party to face the incumbent Republican R. C. Walker “one-on-one.” After the primary, Buster campaigned heavily. He placed several lengthy ads in The Sentinel addressing issues. The hard work paid off and he defeated the incumbent jailer. However after Mr. Fields took office there were several issues about how he operated the jail and he resigned December 21, 1996.
Sources: Birth, Death and Marriage records on Ancestry.com. Various 1993 issues of The Sentinel-Echo. I hurriedly looked through the newspaper on microfilm and I did not take the time to write down the dates of each article and ad. I read several of his campaign ads hoping to find biographical information but I did not find any. Mr. Fields still lives in Laurel County but I was unable to contact him; so I was unable to verify any of the printed information with him.
