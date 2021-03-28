Since March is Women’s History Month I wanted to write columns about women in Laurel County who had “made their mark.” Most research on the early settlement of the county focuses on the men but there were many women here who worked hard to keep the home fires burning and I think they should be recognized. Prior to the 1850 census women were not named unless they were the head of the household. I decided to pick a lady from the 1830 Laurel County census report who was listed as the head of the household. I assume all of those women were widows and life may have been even more difficult for them. The 15 women listed as head of household in 1830 were Sarah Adams, Sally Allen, Jane Deweese, Rebecca Freeman, Polly Hodges, Jane McNeill, Polly Martine, Nancy Moppin, Lydia Pitman, Polly Porter, Betsy Price, Nancy Reynolds, Mary Richards, Betsy Stansburry and Sally Stansbury. Only two of the women, Jane Deweese and Lydia Pitman, were also on the 1840 report. So I am writing about Jane this week and Lydia next week.
Based on census reports Jane Dewees was born between 1791 and 1795. She lived on the Little Rockcastle River. She is listed as the head of household on the 1820 census report in Knox County and on the 1830 and 1840 in Laurel. During that time span there were four other females living in her household. One of those ladies was born between 1810 and 1815, two were born between 1816 and 1819, and one was born between 1821 and 1825. That is all I know for sure. I was not able to find her on Ancestry.com.
Using that information I made some guesses which I will share with you. Jane Deweese married between 1809 and 1814. Her husband died before 1820 when she was in her 20s leaving her with three young daughters to rear. Jane was widowed for over 20 years. The girl born between 1821 and 1825 belonged to Jane or one of the older girls.
Using those theories I searched through other primary sources to see if I could find anything which matched my ideas and I did, but I cannot verify that it is the same person. I will share what I found with the hopes that someone can help.
In 1813 Jesse Dewess married Jane Wood in Knox County Kentucky according to Marriage Book A. The exact date was not listed. They were married by Thomas Robinson. The only Wood I found on the 1809 Knox County Tax list was John Wood. This was the John Wood who owned Wood’s Block House and was one of the early settlers here in Laurel County. It is a strong possibility that Jane was his daughter. On the 1810 Knox census report John Wood had 2 females, ages 10-15, living in his household which matches Jane’s age. In 1830 Jane lived near John and George Wood whom I believe were both sons of John Sr.
There was a Jesse Dowis on the 1810 Knox County census but not 1820. He appears to have been married with two daughters and two sons all born between 1800 and 1810. If this is the Jesse who married Jane Wood his wife probably died. Since only one of the children’s ages matches the children in Jane’s 1820 household, Jesse’s children either went to live with other relatives or it is not the same person.
On the 1815 Knox County tax list Jesse Dewese had 400 acres of 3rd rate land on the Rockcastle Water Course. According to Knox County Deed Book B, page 454, Jesse Deweese and his wife Jane sold this land on July 29, 1816, to Elbert Howard. This explains why the only taxable property Jesse had in 1816 was 1 horse/mare. In 1817 he still had no land but 4 horses. Then in 1818 he had 100 acres of 1st rate land on the Rockcastle and 1 horse. I found neither Jesse nor Jane on the 1819 or 1820 tax lists; so I assume Jesse died in either 1818 or 1819. I was unable to find a will or his death mentioned in a Knox County Court Order Book. If Jane received the land she should have been on the tax lists. I did not try to find the deed of sale for the 100 acres.
Who were the girls living with Jane? I assume they were her daughters but one could have belonged to Jesse’s first wife. The three older girls who were living with Jane in 1830 were gone by 1840. I found three Deweese ladies who married in the 1830s in Laurel County so I suspect they may have been these women. Mary Deewese married Vel Belew/Uel Belker on June 12, 1834. Emerine Deweese married Tennessee Long December 24, 1835. Zuelda Deweese married William Comstock May 1?, 1838. Tennessee Long lived beside Jane in 1840. I could not find him or any of the other men after that so I assume they all moved away.
I could not find Jane Deweese after 1840. Did she die or move away? I have come to a roadblock and I have no more leads so this is where I stopped. Most young widows remarried yet she remained independent. I wonder how she provided for her family. Did she farm? Perhaps she provided laundry and cleaning services or ran a lodging house as John Wood did. Her father and siblings may have helped her. I don’t know but I do know many pioneer women like Jane Deweese helped establish Laurel County. If you know more about this family and can help me prove or disprove any of my theories please contact me.
