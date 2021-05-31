This week I am writing a memorial tribute to a young man who died in battle in France during World War I. He is buried in Laurel County but I do not believe he ever lived here. He is descended from some of the Laurel County pioneers. I noticed his tombstone inscription when I was researching the Pitman family. Since I did not have him on my list of people from Laurel County who died in service during WW I, I wanted to find out more about him. I don’t have very many details but here’s his story. To provide the Laurel background I will start with his father.
His father William Pitman McKee was the son of Louisa Pitman and John Van Lear McKee. William was born on October 10, 1847, and reared in London. For some reason William decided to move to Rockcastle County. The rest of his siblings stayed here near his parents and are all buried at A. R. Dyche Memorial Cemetery. William or W. P. as he was often called was educated at the Laurel Seminary. Perhaps he met his future wife there. He had cousins living in Rockcastle so he may have met her through them.
By 1870 he was married to Adelade “Addie” Elizabeth Horde and was living in Rockcastle County with their two children. Joseph H. McKee was born September 24, 1868. His sister Louisa was born April 4, 1870. In 1870 W. P. was practicing as a farmer. He may have been a prosperous farmer since he had a female servant living with the family. About this time he probably decided to attend medical school which usually consisted of a two year term at that time. He went to the University of Louisville School of Medicine and the Hospital Medical College of Louisville, graduating in 1872. I assume he started practice medicine in Rockcastle County at that time.
In January 1878 he bought a house and lot in Mt. Vernon. In June 1879 he was making plans to have an office built in the corner of his yard and construction began in November 1879. A third child, William C. McKee was born in 1879 to the couple. In 1880 Dr. McKee and his family resided in Mt. Vernon. On December 7, 1881, John Van Lear McKee was born in Rockcastle County. Then tragedy struck. In less than two weeks his mother died on December 18th. According to her obituary her death was sudden and consequently unexpected. Her body was brought to London and interred here. Her obituary did not name the cemetery. I believe she was first buried in the McKee Family Cemetery and then later moved to what is now A. R. Dyche Memorial. I cannot recall the source but I have read the McKees were moved to the Parker Cemetery.
According to the December 23, 1881, issue of The Mountain Echo “Miss Amanda McKee left here [London] last Wednesday morning to make her home at her brother’s Dr. W. P. McKee of Mt. Vernon.” Mountain Echo newspaper accounts mention Amanda spending weeks at a time with her brother. He may have hired a nanny to care for baby John Van Lear and the toddler William. Within two years Dr. McKee married a second time. According to the diary of his brother J.C. McKee, Willie McKee married Hallie Hopper on October 10, 1883, in Illinois. Some sources have her name as Harriet Baker.
In January 1884 he had sold his property and was contemplating moving to Florida. In February 1884 he and William Weber went to Florida. Apparently Dr. McKee moved his family to Florida in April. His brother J. C. McKee wrote this on the April 17, 1884, entry of his diary: “Went to Mt. Vernon with wife, Bob, Lula Randall & Mamie Jackson to bid Willie’s family farewell before their trip to Fla. Amanda and Lue Jackson came home with us.”
Joseph was a teenager when his mother died and his sister Louisa “Lou” was 11. The older children probably spent time here in London with Amanda and the rest of the McKee family. Lou McKee married Charles M. Randall Oct 24, 1895, here in London. She died here December 16, 1897, and is buried in the Randall Cemetery. Although Joseph moved to Florida with his father and stepmother, he returned to London in 1888. In 1894 he went to Asbury College where he graduated in 1895. He died on February 15, 1899 and was buried beside his mother.
Since we do not have the 1890 census reports available I cannot determine where John Van Lear lived during his childhood. Most likely he was reared in Florida. I found his father and stepmother living in Eustis, Florida in 1900, but I was unable to locate John Van Lear on a 1900 census report. In 1910 he was a 27 year old, single man living at the Windsor Hotel in New York City. On the 1915 New York state census report he was employed as a clerk in New York City on 5th Avenue. I am not sure how to read that census report but he may have been employed at the Our Mary Hospital.
He enlisted/inducted in the service on May 15, 1917, at Ft. Slocum, New York. He moved up quickly in ranks. He made private 1st class on July 24; corporal on August 14 and the next year he made sergeant on April 4. He served overseas from May 10, 1918, till his death on September 29, 1918, when he was killed in action on the battle front in France. His father Dr. William P. McKee of Eustis, Florida was notified of his death. Almost two years after he died his body was buried at the Pine Grove Cemetery (now A. R. Dyche Memorial Park) in London, Kentucky on September 3, 1921. I had hoped there was something published in the paper about his burial but I was unable to find anything.
