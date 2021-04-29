Last week I told you I hoped to research Lydia’s cousins and find out when they married if they did. Well, my research provided answers. In the letter I printed last week Lydia Pitman had been here in Laurel County visiting relatives in 1851 and had returned to her home in Iowa. While here she probably stayed with her Uncle Lawson since she seems to have been quite familiar with his children. Lawson’s sister Sarah lived with him and his wife Eliza. Lydia wrote her Aunt Sarah Pitman to tell her news and inquire about her cousins and their marital status. That letter is the last reference I have on Cousin William who probably left Laurel County. If he had died here, he would probably have had a marked tombstone. Cousin Ann would not marry until 1869. Since her tombstone identifies her and infant I assume she died in childbirth. Cousin Susan died single at age 21. The cause of death appears to have been disease of the spine. After searching this family I realized Eliza Pitman had outlived seven of her ten children. Here’s more information about this family who seem to have experienced a lot of tragedy.
Lawson Pitman was born September 13, 1798 in Knox/Laurel County KY. He married Eliza Pitman February 12, 1827, in Laurel County. Eliza was born February 18, 1805. Her parents were Ambrose Pitman and Susanna Warren. Lawson and Eliza were first cousins. Their fathers were brothers. Lawson and Eliza Pitman are on the 1830, 1840 & 1850 Laurel census reports. Lawson died September 4, 1859. On February 24, 1860, Eliza was appointed guardian of their children. Eliza is found on the 1860, 1870 and 1880 Laurel County census reports. Eliza Pitman died March 13, 1896. Lawson, Eliza and all their children except William are buried in the Landrum Cemetery. Their children were:
1. William Pitman was born in approximately 1827.
2. Ann Pitman (1830-1871) After her sister Emily’s death she married her brother-in-law, W. L. Brown August 5, 1869, in Laurel County. William Leroy Brown was Laurel County Judge for three terms: 1879-1882, 1895-1897, and 1914-1916. I ran four columns about him in 2017.
3. Madison “Matt” Pitman (February 17, 1832 - November 22, 1862) I found no record of a marriage.
4. Susan N. Pitman (January 11, 1834- June 20, 1855)
5. Mary Ellen Pitman (1836-1904) She never married.
6. Henry C. Pitman (June 27, 1838-November 22, 1861) I found no record of a marriage.
7. John A. Pitman (September 13, 1840-August 10, 1868) He may be the John Pitman who married Martha McNeil in November 1864.
8. Emily J. Pitman (1843-1869) She married W. L. Brown February 25, 1862, in Laurel County. In 1870 W. L. Brown had three children: Elizabeth E. Brown age 6, Catherine P. Brown age 3 and Henry Park Brown age 2. Emily probably died in childbirth.
9. Dr. Harvey Scott Pitman (September 12, 1845 -January 25, 1915) He married Talitha Annie C. Jones December 16, 1869, in Laurel County. Their children were John Pitman, Flora Ellen Pitman, Mattie R. Pitman and Scott H. Pitman.
10. Martha Elizabeth Pitman April 8, 1850- November 24, 1862
