When I began this series on the jail in October 2019 I printed a list of the Jailers and their approximate times in office. I still do not have a complete list but as I have researched over the past two years I have made some revisions. This week I am concluding the series with the revised list. If I have presented a biography of the Jailer in this series, the date it was printed is enclosed in brackets [ ]. The dates inside the parentheses ( ) are the known birth and death dates of the deceased Jailers. I have skimmed through the Court Order books from 1833-1843 and found the names of Cash and Camplin as Jailer but I do not have the exact dates of service. Court Order Book C for the years 1847-1853 is missing so obtaining the names of the jailers during that time period is going to be difficult. Hopefully I can find the Jailers through 1846.
• 1826- February, 1833 John Jackson (1762-1833) [October 23, 2019]
• April 1833 – ? John H. Jackson (He was appointed to replace his father who had died in office.)
• 1838 Leonard D. Cash
• 1840 -1843 William Camplin
• 1844 - 1853 Unknown
• ?- Feb. 1854 William H. Graves suspended for neglect of duty in Feb. 1854
• Feb. 1854- Aug.1856 William Allison Aikman (appointed & designated to act as jailer in Feb.; elected in August, 1854)
• 1856-1858 Leroy Brown
• 1858-1861 John M. Green
• 1862-1866 William H. Jackson
• 1866-1870 John Henderson Carrier (1834-1910) [January 15, 2020]
• 1870-1874 C. C. Harbin
• 1874-1882 Jacob Hackney (served two consecutive terms) (1825-1897) [November 13, 2019]
• 1882- 1886 John Rowan Hardin (1854-1932) [November 13, 2019]
• 1886-1890 Melville Phelps (1840-1893) [January 8, 2020]
• 1890- Dec. 20, 1894 Daniel Hampton Lovill (1862-1928) [December 11 & 18, 2019]
• May 27, 1892 - ? Sam B. Warnack (1852-1927) (He was appointed jailer on this date. The office was returned to Lovill, but I was unable to find the date.) [December 18, 2019]
• 1895-1897 John Henderson Carrier (1834-1910) [January 15, 2020]
• 1898-1909 Granville Pearl Johnson (1855-1921) (served three consecutive terms) [January 15, 2020]
• 1910-1913 James Edward Pigg (1865-1951) [January 29, 2020]
• 1914-1917 George W. Swanner (1862-1934) [February 5, 2020]
• 1918-1921 William Henry Barnett (1868-1950) [February 12, 2020]
• 1922-1925 George W. Swanner (1862-1934) [February 5, 2020]
• 1926-1929 William M. Broughton (1886-1956) [February 19, 2020]
• 1930-1933 George W. Gaines Sr. (1881-1953) [February 26, 2020]
• 1934-1937 William Harve Steele (1872-1956) [March 4, 2020]
• 1938-1941 Chester N. Scoville (1909-1992) [September 16, 2020]
• 1942- August 7, 1945 Dr. Robert Wesley “R. W.” Dyche (died in office) (1883-1945) [March 11 & 18, 2020]
• August 10, 1945 - January 4, 1946 Marguerite Dyche (1891-1953) [March 11 & 18, 2020]
• January 5, 1946-1949 Brit Jones (1887-1985) [March 25, 2020]
• Dec. 23, 1949-1957 Harrison Mullins (1884-1979) [March 25, 2020]
• 1958- March 31, 1965 Layton Van Hook (1900-1973) (resigned due to ill health) [September 9, 2020]
• April 1, 1965 – Dec. 31, 1965 Wilmer Van Hook (appointed after his father fell ill) [September 9, 2020]
• 1966-1969 Joe Proffitt (1909-1982) [April 1, 2020]
• 1970-1977 Chester N. Scoville (1909-1992) (served two consecutive terms) [September 16, 2020]
• January 1978- September 15, 1989 John Bowling (1940-2013) (resigned due to ill health) [November 18, 2020]
• September, 1989-1990 Imogene Bowling (appointed after her husband fell ill) [November 18, 2020]
• 1991-1994 R. C. Walker (1934-2020) [November 18, 2020]
• January, 1994- December 21, 1996 Buster Fields (resigned) [July 14, 2020]
• December 21, 1996- December 31, 2002 Edd Parsley [July 7, 2020]
• 2003-2010 Jack Sizemore (1937-2013) [June 30, 2020]
• 2011 - present Jamie Mosley
If you can provide additional information or corrections, please contact me by calling me at 606-864-0607 or through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. The library is now open from 10 to 3 on Monday, Wednesday and some Fridays. Due to a limited number of volunteers it is advisable that you contact us to be certain we are open. Also you may still schedule an appointment by calling and leaving a message or contacting us through e-mail.
