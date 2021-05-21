This week I am concluding my information about the children of Lot and Nellie Sharp Pitman. According to Dyche’s History of Laurel County Lot had sons named Newton and George. I was unable to locate information on them. I did find a George Pitman who was born in, 1834 living in the Walnut Precinct of Rockcastle County in 1910. I also found a George Pitman who married Nora Asher on December 11, 1862, in Laurel County. However, I do not know if either of these men were Lot’s son. Dyche also reported that Lot and Nellie had a set of twins. Some family trees say George had a twin who died young. According to research in McKee family files at our library Lot and Nellie had a child named Tevins Pitman who died in infancy. This may have been the twin. I do not know who did the research, but I suspect it was Barbara Ewell who was a Pitman descendant. She and her husband Logan were genealogists and founding members of the current Laurel County Historical Society.
Some of the birth and death dates printed below were obtained from various family tress on Ancestry but I did not verify all of them.
Christopher Pitman
5. Christopher Pitman was born August 18, 1827, in Laurel County. He first married Pauline Perlina Montjoy Garrard (1833-1861) in 1853. Their children were Daniel Garrard Pitman (1852- April 4, 1855), Edward W. Pitman (1855-1886), William Christopher Pitman (1856-1931), and Nellie C. Pitman Hyden (May 30, 1859- November 15, 1897). After Pauline’s death on November 19, 1861, Christopher married Rebecca Adams Byers on December 11, 1862, in Laurel County. They had 10 children. Their known children were Claudia Pitman Chilicott (January 22, 1864- August 11, 1951), Lizzie Margaret Pitman (probably died young), Willis Adams Pitman (Nov. 27, 1867- February 19, 1913) John Perch Pitman (Dec. 1869-August 4, 1960), Louise/Lula Pitman (May 31, 1871-September 17, 1960), Olla Hope Pitman Moore (March 14, 1873- April 24, 1944), Charlie Byers Pitman (May 11, 1875- May 6, 1975), Robert Hyatt Pitman (Feb. 14, 1878-August 21, 1964) and Joseph Merritt Pitman (Feb. 18, 1882- November 17, 1918) In 1900 Rebecca had 8 living children and 2 dead. Since the only reference I found to their daughter Lizzie Margaret was in Dyche’s book I assume she was one of the children who had died. The other child whose name is unknown had probably been born and died between census years.
His family was found on the following census reports: 1850, 1860 and 1870 Laurel; 1880 Burdine Precinct, Pulaski County and 1900 Fort Worth, Texas. Christopher was a clerk in 1850, a merchant in London in 1860 and a farmer in 1880. His son Daniel Pitman died at age 3 of scarlet fever and is buried in the Lot Pitman Cemetery. Christopher died September 13, 1902, and is buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Fort Worth, Texas.
Mary Elizabeth “Lizzie” Pitman Reid
Mary Elizabeth “Lizzie” Pitman was born in 1836. She married Austin L. Reid (1838-1905) on March 1, 1860 in Laurel County. Their children were Layton P. Reid (1860-1937), Nellie Ann Reid Hope (January 3,1863-June 30, 1940), George B. Reid (1864-1940), Mary Elizabeth “Bessie” Reid (August 1866-1951) James L. Reid (1868-1935),William Reid (1871-1910), Unknown Reid (born February 19, 1872, died April 17, 1874), Doliver “Dally” H. Reid, a son, (1874-), John Reid (1876-), Austin T. Reid (February 1878-1946) and Robert P. Reid (March 1, 1880-March 10, 1960). The full name of the unknown child was probably put on the tombstone but I was only able to read “Reid” on the Find-A-Grave photo. I assume this is the child of Austin and Lizzie since they are buried at the same cemetery and Lizzie had one child dead by 1900 according to that census report.
The Reid family is found on the 1860, 1870, 1880 and 1900 Laurel census reports. A. L. Reid was a merchant in 1860. Later he became an attorney. When Austin died in November 1907 his obituary mentioned the family was planning to move to California. The family did move west where some of the children died and are buried. Mary Elizabeth may have moved also. If she did her body was brought back here. She died in 1908 and is buried in the Lot Pitman Cemetery.
