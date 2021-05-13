This week I am providing information about Ann and Catharine, two daughters of Lot and Nellie Sharp Pitman. An interesting tidbit concerning Lot was found in Ann’s obituary. His home was used for church meetings. I had not read that before.
Ann C. Pitman Ohler
Obituary from The Yates Center News, May 10, 1907, page 5
“Ann C. Pitman was born December 30, 1823 in Laurel County, Kentucky, She was converted in childhood and united with the southern Methodist Episcopal Methodist church.
Her early training was ever along religious lines, as her father’s home was a place where meetings were held.
She was married February 1, 1842 to Reuben Ohler of Laurel county, Kentucky. To this union six children were born, three died in childhood, the other three are all living in Yates Center.
Mr. Ohler died in March 1850 [1880]. Mrs. Ohler then came to Kansas and in 1881 located in Yates Center, where she died May 7, 1907, 84 years of age.
Of the 27 years a widow, ten of them have been spent as an invalid from rheumatism, not a step taken for over three years, a constant sufferer but a patient faithful one, hers was a consistent christian life.
The funeral was preached in the family home Wednesday afternoon at 2:30 by Rev. H. A. Church, pastor of the M. E. church in the presence of a large number of the friends and neighbors of the deceased. The remains were buried in the Yates Center cemetery.”
Additional information on Ann C. Pitman Ohler. - The Ohler family is found on the following census reports: 1850, 1860 & 1870 Laurel; 1880 Rockcastle County; and 1900 Woodson County, Kansas. The children of Reuben and Ann were William Ohler (1844-1855), Robert Ohler (November 26, 1845-March 1, 1919), John Ohler (1848-1855), Mary Ann Ohler (1850-1855), Maud L. Ohler (born in December 1853, died after 1930) and Albert H. Ohler (1857-March 9, 1923). The three children who died in 1855 all died from scarlet fever.
On April 2, 1871, their son Robert moved to Woodson County Kansas, according to his wife Mary’s obituary. In 1875 Reuben, Ann, Maude and Albert moved to Rockcastle County, according to the 1880 Mortality Schedule. Reuben Ohler died in March 1880. Then Ann, Maude and Albert joined Robert in Kansas. After their mother’s death Albert and Maude moved to Oregon. They don’t appear to have ever married or had children. Since Robert died in Oregon he may have also moved there. He was buried in Kansas.
*******************************
Catharine “Kate” Pitman Hope
Catharine “Kate” Pitman was born in 1829. Catharine was found in 2 households on the 1850 Laurel census report. She was with her mother and also with W. H. Randall. Mr. Randall’s wife had a seven month old baby so Kate may have been helping with the children. She may have met her future husband while living in London with the Randalls. Catharine married Michael Hope (1829-1905) on April 7, 1853, in Laurel County. In 1860 Michael, who was from from Boyle County, was a clerk. In later years his occupation was farming. In 1870 & 1880 the Hope family lived in Laurel County. They had no children on any of the census reports. Catharine Pitman Hope died either January 4th or January 11th in 1898. Her death notice from the Friday, January 14, 1898, issue of The Mountain-Echo reads:
“A NOBLE WOMAN AT REST Mrs. Kate Hope, of Pittsburg, one of the noblest and most highly respected women in this county, died at her home last Tuesday after a brief illness of pneumonia. Her remains were taken to Danville Wednesday and laid to rest in the Bellvue [Bellevue] Cemetery.”
If you can provide additional information or corrections, please contact me by calling me at 606-864-0607 or through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. The library is now open from 10 to 3 on Monday, Wednesday and some Fridays. Due to a limited number of volunteers it is advisable that you contact us to be certain we are open. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. Also you may still schedule an appointment by calling and leaving a message or contacting us through e-mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.