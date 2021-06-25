We are returning to the Jail Series which I hope to finish this year without another interruption. The sixth jail which was vacated last year is currently standing. To better address COVID guidelines it was used as a jail facility for new inmates. I believe it is still being used to hold prisoners. It is located at the corner of Broad and West Fourth Streets and was built for the same reason the seventh jail was built. They were both overcrowded.
When R.C. Walker was elected jailer in 1989, “his primary concern (at the fifth jail) was the overcrowded conditions at the jail facility. That same article quoted him as saying, “We really have a crowded facility. We’re going to have to have a different facility…. The state will take care of it (the overcrowded conditions); they’ll require it.” Mr. Walker was proven correct. Because the fifth jail did not meet federal cubic feet standards per prisoner, the inmates were taken to other jails at a cost of $18,000 to $20,000 each month. I did not take the time to read through the old papers to see when the inmates were first transferred.
I recall the Fiscal Court discussing ways to address the overcrowded jail issues for several months. Eventually they decided to build a larger jail beside the fifth jail. The jail was completed in early October of 1992. An Open House was held during the weekend of October 16-18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors were given guided tours on all three floors making stops at the visitation room which had 10 telephones, two detoxification rooms (one for males and one for females), and the minimum and maximum security cells. The jail contained a state of the art security and surveillance system. This central control center monitored for attempted escapes, fires and other emergencies. It also controlled opening and closing all doors in the facility.
Training on how to operate this technology delayed the prisoners returning to the county for about two weeks. Two other factors in the delay was that some of the furnishings had not arrived and all of the equipment had not been installed. Approximately 100 inmates returned to Laurel County during the first week of November 1992 to be housed in the Laurel County Detention Center as the new jail was called.
The Detention Center cost 4.3 million dollars. It was built by Hacker (Brothers?) and completed in October 1992. The structural engineer was Poage Engineers & Associates. The mechanical/electrical engineer was Congleton-Morris-Thorup & Associates.
The first jailer of the sixth jail was R. C. Walker who was jailer from 1990-1993. The four other jailers and their terms of office were: were Buster Fields (January, 1994- December 21, 1996), Edd Parsley (December 21, 1996- December 31, 2002), Jack Sizemore (2003-2010), and Jamie Mosley (2011 - present). I presented Jailer R. C. Walker’s biography in the column of November 18, 2020. I do not plan on writing a biography of the current jailer but I hope to provide biographies of the other three jailers in the next two weeks.
